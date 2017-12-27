2017 ALL-USA Vermont Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Grady, Fair Haven

Grady guided Fair Haven to its sixth state championship, but its first since 2011. The Slaters capped a 10-1 season with a 46-20 victory over Bellows Falls in the Division II state title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Cady, St. Johnsbury Academy

This junior quarterback was a dual threat in leading the Hilltoppers to an 11-0 record and the Division 1 state title. Cady finished with 2,339 passing yards, 21 TD throws, and five interceptions while also rushing for 784 yards and 14 TDs.

First Team

QB Jake Cady (6-3, 180, Jr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

RB Jehric Hackney (5-9, 197, Jr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

RB Kody Rhodes (5-8, 165, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

WR Ryan Mitchell (5-8, 150, Sr.), Burlington

WR Austin Gaudette (5-10, 170, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

TE Mark Howrigan (6-3, 190, Jr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)

OL Trenton Allen (5-9, 175, Sr.), Windsor

OL Justin Bettis (6-0, 230, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

OL Steve Cadieux (5-10, 230, Sr.), Colchester

OL Jack Deppman (6-3, 220, Sr.), Middlebury

OL Jim Hayes (6-5, 305, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

Second Team

QB Cam Caloutti (6-0, 190, Jr.), Fair Haven

RB Seth Herrity (5-9, 180, Jr.), Milton

RB Aaron Szabo (5-7, 165, Jr.), Fair Haven

WR Trent Cross (6-1, 180, Sr.), Milton

WR Jesse Tucker (6-1, 180, Jr.), Fair Haven

TE Austin Ellis (6-3, 225, Sr.), Fair Haven

OL Patrick Burke (6-0, 235, Jr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

OL Sylas Hallock (6-0, 250, Sr.), Mount Mansfield (Jericho)

OL Nick Johnson (6-0, 230, Sr.), Milton

OL Cooper Lamb (6-0, 215, Sr.), U-32 (Montpelier)

OL Seth Parks (6-2, 260, Sr.), Fair Haven

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyler Hamilton, Hartford (White River Junction)

While his play at quarterback turned a lot of heads, the senior was also a star free safety for the Hurricanes. In leading his team to a 9-2 finish and a berth in the Division I state championship game, Hamilton made 50 tackles along with two interceptions, bringing his career total for INTs to 16.

First Team

DL Tom Emery (6-1, 265, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

DL Tucker Gaudette (6-4, 230, Sr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)

DL Brody Snow (6-2, 180, Sr.), Burlington

DL Alex Ritchie (6-1, 275, Sr.), Rice (South Burlington)

LB Shane Clark (6-1, 185, Sr.), Bellows Falls

LB Kevin Garrison (6-0, 175, Sr.), Burlington

LB Mat Roy (6-1, 185, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

DB Logan Cota (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bellows Falls

DB Tyler Hamilton (5-11, 185, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

DB Nick Porter (5-9, 170, Jr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

DB Jasper Rankin (6-2, 183, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

Second Team

DL Tyler Hotte (5-9, 225, Sr.), Middlebury

DL Lamin Latikka (6-0, 198, Jr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

DL Ben Meagher (6-1, 205, Sr.), Windsor

DL Connor Simonds (5-10, 190, Sr.), Burr & Burton (Manchester)

LB Shane Alercio (5-7, 160, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy

LB Jake Stoodley (6-2, 230, Sr.), Fair Haven

LB Trevor Worrall (5-4, 150, Sr.), Windsor

DB Seth Balch (6-1, 165, Sr.), Windsor

DB Cody Pomainville (6-0, 160, Sr.), Middlebury

DB Jared Miglorie (6-0, 200, Sr.), Rutland

DB Tre Sherwood (6-0, 175, Sr.), Milton

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Brandon Parker (5-8, 150, Sr.), Fair Haven