2017 ALL-USA Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kyle Simmons, Westfield (Chantilly)

After back-to-back state championship victories over Oscar Smith that went to multiple overtimes, Simmons’ Bulldogs made it a threepeat, in comparatively easier fashion. Once again facing Oscar Smith for the 6A crown, Westfield (15-0) held on for a 28-21 regulation triumph, intercepting the potential game-tying pass in the end zone on the final play.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ricky Slade, Hylton (Woodbridge)

One of the most dynamic runners in the nation, Slade averaged 11.1 yards per carry and was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year. The Penn State recruit rushed for 1,978 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also grabbing 22 passes for 283 yards and five TDs.

First Team

QB Brendon Clark (6-2, 210, Jr.), Manchester (Midlothian)

RB Ricky Slade (5-9, 185, Sr.), Hylton (Woodbridge)

RB Devyn Ford (5-11, 190, Jr.), North Stafford

WR Da’kendall James (6-0, 180, Sr.), Portsmouth Christian

WR Dillon Spalding (6-2, 210, Sr.), South County (Lorton)

TE James Mitchell (6-4, 220, Sr.), Union (Big Stone Gap)

OL Nana Asiedu (6-5, 265, Sr.), North Stafford

OL Jesse Hanson (6-5, 295, Jr.), Lord Botetourt (Daleville)

OL James Collins (6-5, 295, Sr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

OL Luke Tenuta (6-8, 260, Sr.), Western Albemarle (Crozet)

OL Jesus Gibbs (6-4, 265, Sr.), Potomac (Dumfries)

Second Team

QB Will Wideman (6-2, 200, Sr.), Woodberry Forest

RB Elijah Davis (5-10, 205, Sr.), Heritage (Lynchburg)

RB Cole Beck (6-1, 195, Sr.), Blacksburg

WR Daniel Thompson (6-4, 190, Sr.), Stone Bridge (Ashburn)

WR Sean Allen (6-0, 155, Jr.), Hopewell

TE Ben Castellano (6-4, 225, Jr.), Woodgrove (Purcellville)

OL Will Moore (6-2, 290, Jr.), Tuscarora (Leesburg)

OL Jakai Moore (6-6, 275, Jr.), Patriot (Nokesville)

OL Dallas Caporaletti (6-4, 260, Sr.), Hylton (Woodbridge)

OL Henry Chibueze (6-2, 330, Sr.), Woodbridge

OL James Carpenter (6-2, 270, Jr.), Roanoke Catholic

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Teradja Mitchell, Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach)

Bishop Sullivan faced one of the nation’s most challenging schedules, but Mitchell was always the best defensive player on the field. The Ohio State-bound Under Armour All-American recorded 162 tackles, 41 of them for loss, with three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two blocked field goals.

First Team

DL Tony Thurston (6-5, 270, Sr.), Louisa County (Mineral)

DL Derrick Eason (6-4, 242, Sr.), Norview (Norfolk)

DL Jaevon Becton (6-4, 250, Sr.), Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach)

DL Nolan Cockrill (6-2, 220, Sr.), Westfield (Chantilly)

LB Teradja Mitchell (6-3, 235, Sr.), Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach)

LB Brandon Smith (6-5, 230, Jr.), Louisa County (Mineral)

LB K’Vaughan Pope (6-2, 210, Sr.), Dinwiddie

DB AJ Felton (5-8, 155, Sr.), Freedom (Woodbridge)

DB De’Von Graves (6-2, 200, Sr.), Appomattox

DB Cam’Ron Kelly (6-1, 190, Jr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

DB Josh Sarratt (5-11, 170, Jr.), Colonial Forge (Stafford)

Second Team

DL Kyle Thomas (6-3, 280, Sr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

DL Steve Stilianos (6-5, 230, Sr.), Christchurch

DL Chris Collins (6-4, 210, Sr.), Benedictine (Richmond)

DL Ben Smiley (6-4, 250, Jr.), Indian River (Chesapeake)

LB Keshon Artis (6-0, 230, Sr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

LB Grayson Overstreet (6-2, 220, Sr.), Staunton River (Moneta)

LB Antoine Sampah (6-1, 205, So.) Woodbridge

DB Billy Kemp (5-10, 170, Sr.), Highland Springs

DB Spencer Alston (5-10, 185, Sr.), South Lakes (Reston)

DB Tayvion Robinson (6-1, 170, Jr.), Cox (Virginia Beach)

DB Armani Chatman (6-0, 180, Sr.), Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Jordan Houston (5-10, 180, Jr.), Flint Hill (Oakton)