2017 ALL-USA Washington Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Neidhold, Richland

Neidhold led the Bombers to a season the program hadn’t seen in the new millennium. Richland completed a 14-0 season and its third state title (but first since 1999) with a thrilling 28-21 win over Woodinville in the Class 4A state final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Ifanse, Bellevue

The senior running back was a force in the Wolverines’ 11-2 season that included a return to the Class 3A state semifinals. Ifanse had 259 carries for 2,485 yards and 44 touchdowns on the year, which included six 200-yard games.

First Team

QB Dylan Morris (6-1, 195, Jr.), Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)

RB Isaiah Ifanse (5-11, 190, Sr.), Bellevue

RB Jamyn Patu (6-0, 195, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (6-2, 190, Sr.), Garfield (Seattle)

WR Sawyer Racanelli (6-3, 195, So.), Hockinson (Brush Prairie)

TE Devin Culp (6-5, 230, Sr.), Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)

OL Cade Beresford (6-7, 250, Sr.), Woodinville

OL Matthew Cindric (6-4, 250, Sr.), Skyline (Sammamish)

OL Nathaniel Kalepo (6-5, 290, Jr.), Rainier Beach (Seattle)

OL Triston Kelley (6-4, 320, Sr.), Central Valley (Spokane Valley)

OL Griffin Korican (6-5, 295, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)

Second Team

QB Canon Racanelli (6-0, 180, Sr.), Hockinson (Brush Prairie)

RB Blessing Leiato (5-10, 195, Sr.), Foster (Tukwila)

RB Delvon McNeely (6-1, 200, Sr.), Hazen (Renton)

WR Champ Grayson (6-2, 175, Sr.), Kamiakin (Kennewick)

WR Jonny Barrett (6-4, 180, Jr.), Mount Si (Snoqualmie)

TE Jarrell Anderson (6-4, 218, Sr.), Rainier Beach (Seattle)

OL M.J. Ale (6-7, 330, Sr.), Fife (Tacoma)

OL Josh Jerome (6-2, 285, Sr.), Monroe

OL Jackson Reed (6-3, 280, Sr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

OL Mikhail Varetskiy (6-2, 225, Sr.), Ferndale

OL Conner Warick (6-4, 240, Sr.), Timberline (Lacey)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ben Wilson, Sumner

The senior linebacker was a two-way force in leading his team to the Class 4A state semifinals. A TCU commit, Wilson made 141 tackles (11 for loss) while intercepting four passes and also running for 1,259 yards and 20 TDs.

First Team

DL Jake Baillie (6-0, 220, Sr.), Woodinville

DL Davion Dixon (6-2, 305, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)

DL Matt Sevao (6-3, 200, Sr.), Lake Stevens

DL Giovonni White (6-2, 293, Jr.), Lincoln (Tacoma)

LB Ricky Baker (5-11, 202, Sr.), Monroe

LB Sav’ell Smalls (6-4, 235, So.), Garfield (Seattle)

LB Ben Wilson (6-2, 220, Sr.), Sumner

DB Talan Alfrey (6-2, 195, Sr.), Auburn Mountainview (Auburn)

DB Nash Fouch (6-3, 195, Sr.), Woodinville

DB Kyler Gordon (5-11, 180, Sr.), Archbishop Murphy (Everett)

DB Adam Weissenfels (5-9, 175, Sr.), Richland

Second Team

DL Jacobe Lee (6-3, 240, Sr.), Richland

DL Justus Legg (6-3, 220, Jr.), Auburn Riverside (Auburn)

DL Ryan Taylor (6-0, 220, Sr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

DL Wyatt Wickham (6-3, 270, Jr.), Central Valley (Spokane Valley)

LB Dominic Lawrence (5-7, 185, Sr.), Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds)

LB Tiano Malietufa (5-11, 225, Sr.), Auburn Riverside (Auburn)

LB Mason Simeta (6-3, 225, Sr.), Timberline (Lacey)

DB Malik Putney (6-1, 205, Sr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

DB Jaden Robinson (6-1, 187, Sr.), Auburn Riverside (Auburn)

DB Anthony Stell (5-10, 170, Sr.), Rainier Beach (Seattle)

DB Tre Weed (6-1, 190, Sr.), Sumner

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Brock Widmann (6-3, 160, Jr.), Lake Stevens