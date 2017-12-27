2017 ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Fred Simon, Bluefield

Simon led the Beavers (14-0) to their first state championship since 2009. A year after his team finished just 4-6, Simon and Bluefield closed out the perfect season with a wild 29-26 win over Fairmont Senior.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyson Bagent, Martinsburg

The senior quarterback led the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a fifth straight Group AAA state championship this past season, completing 197 of 274 passes for a 72 percent completion rate, 3,199 yards and 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Bagent had a pair of TD passes and two scoring runs in Martinsburg’s 44-16 win over Spring Valley High in the state title game, concluding his prep career with 7,759 passing yards and 93 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Tyson Bagent (6-4, 210, Sr.), Martinsburg

RB Mookie Collier (5-11, 170, Sr.), Bluefield

RB Jacob Northcraft (6-0, 200, Sr.), Musselman (Inwood)

WR Amir Richardson (6-2, 200, Jr.), University (Morgantown)

WR Brett Tharp (6-2, 175, Sr.), East Hardy (Baker)

TE Jacob Cassidy (6-3, 230, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

OL Ben Billanti (6-0, 250, Sr.), Riverside (Belle)

OL Trey Henry (6-1, 310, Sr.), Martinsburg

OL Jordan King (6-2, 230, Sr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)

OL Doug Nester (6-5, 285, Jr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

OL Darnell Wright (6-6, 275, Jr.), Huntington

Second Team

QB Jeremy Dillon (6-5, 195, Sr.), Mingo Central (Matewan)

RB Jake Bowen (6-1, 195, Jr.), Bridgeport

RB Ivan Vaughn (5-11, 185, Jr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)

WR Malakai Brown (5-11, 190, So.), Hedgesville

WR Dylan Smith (5-10, 170, Sr.), Chapmanville

TE Zach Payne (5-10, 175, Sr.), Nicholas County (Summersville)

OL Will Anderson (6-3, 255, Sr.), St. Albans

OL Grant Dickson (6-2, 308, Sr.), Winfield

OL Dalton Fields (6-0, 230, Sr.), Mingo Central (Matewan)

OL Zach Frazier (6-2, 265, So.), Fairmont Senior

OL Jackson Zdziera (6-3, 275, Sr.), Spring Mills (Martinsburg)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dante Stills, Fairmont Senior

A standout senior defensive end, Stills was a disruptive force in leading his team to the Class AA state final. A West Virginia commit, Stills made 84 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and collected 11 sacks this season.

First Team

DL Jalen Hesen (6-3, 255, Sr.), Martinsburg

DL Breece Hoff (6-0, 170, Jr.), Capital (Charleston)

DL Tavis Lee (6-3, 225, Sr.), Martinsburg

DL Dante Stills (6-4, 265, Sr.), Fairmont Senior

LB Dewayne Grantham (6-0, 185, Jr.), Martinsburg

LB Drew Joseph (5-9, 195, Jr.), South Charleston

LB Owen Porter (6-3, 215, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

DB Jadon Hayes (5-11, 175, Sr.), Huntington

DB Kerry Martin (6-1, 182, Jr.), Capital (Charleston)

DB Nate Phillips (5-11, 170, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)

DB Brenton Strange (6-5, 212, Jr.), Parkersburg

Second Team

DL Ryan Burdette (6-2, 173, Sr.), Clay County (Clay)

DL William Howell (5-9, 200, Sr.), Doddridge County (West Union)

DL Tyler Komorowski (6-3, 235, Jr.), Weir (Weirton)

DL Dyllan Richmond (6-3, 227, Sr.), Sherman (Seth)

LB Shymeik Burger (6-0, 215, Sr.), Huntington

LB Isaiah Duncan (6-2, 215, Sr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)

LB Adam Murray (6-1, 218, So.), Wheeling Central Catholic (Wheeling)

DB Grant Harman (5-11, 180, Jr.), Martinsburg

DB Brady Ours (6-2, 185, Sr.), Keyser

DB John Merica (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bridgeport

DB Tayton Stout (6-1, 170, Sr.), Braxton County (Sutton)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Tim McCutchen (5-10, 170, Jr.), Hurricane