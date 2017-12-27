2017 ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Jones, Kimberly

The Papermakers have the country’s longest winning streak, and the man at the helm is a big reason why. Jones’ squad defeated Sun Prairie, 27-7, in the Division 1 state title game, earning Kimberly its fifth straight state championship and its 70th consecutive victory.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jacob Heyroth, Lodi

The two-way star ran for 2,909 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also returning three punts and a kickoff for TDs, sparking the Blue Devils (14-0) to their first state title. In the Division 4 state championship game, a 17-10 overtime win over St. Croix Central, Heyroth had 35 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown.

First Team

QB Alec Ogden (6-3, 180, Sr.), Monona Grove (Monona)

RB Jacob Heyroth (6-1, 193, Sr.), Lodi

RB D.J. Stewart (6-0, 175, Sr.), Kimberly

WR Donovan Blevins (6-2, 200, Sr.), Platteville

WR Hayden Iverson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Lake Mills

TE Cormac Sampson (6-5, 240, Sr.), Eau Claire

OL Austin Ertl (6-3, 290, Jr.), Wauwatosa West

OL Brandon Haag (6-3, 326, Sr.), Appleton North

OL Andrew Lyons (6-5, 275, Sr.), Bradford (Kenosha)

OL Owen Rozumalski (6-1, 275, Sr.), Oak Creek

OL Bryce Texeira (6-3, 280, Sr.), Waukesha West

Second Team

QB Jack Zander (6-5, 215, Sr.), Sun Prairie

RB Julius Davis (5-11, 189, Jr.), Menomonee Falls

RB Javian Dayne (6-0, 230, Sr.), Waunakee

WR Alex Anthony (6-1, 175, Sr.), Whitefish Bay

WR Sam Ferris (6-1, 175, Sr.), Xavier (Appleton)

TE Lucas Gerlach (6-2, 195, Sr.), Monona Grove (Monona)

OL Jordan Haddad (6-3, 265, Sr.), Homestead (Mequon)

OL Jake Miller (6-1, 228, Sr.), Menomonie

OL Zach Mueller (6-5, 300, Sr.), D.C. Everest (Schofield)

OL Spencer Nellis (6-5, 220, Sr.), Waunakee

OL Anthony Villanueva (6-1, 250, Sr.), Sun Prairie

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Boyd Dietzen, Kimberly

A First Team WFCA All-State pick and the WFCA Defensive Player of the Year, Dietzen was a major reason why Kimberly was able to win its fifth straight state title and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 70. A Wisconsin commit, Dietzen had 67 tackles (12 for loss) to go with eight sacks.

First Team

DL Boyd Dietzen (6-3, 235, Sr.), Kimberly

DL Seth Bickett (5-11, 235, Sr.), Pewaukee

DL Khalan Coleman (5-10, 240, Sr.), Sun Prairie

DL Blake Fehrmann (6-6, 245, Sr.), Brookfield Central

LB Brad Dati (6-0, 230, Sr.), Brookfield East

LB C.J. Goetz (6-4, 238, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

LB Marty Strey (6-3, 205, Sr.), Sun Prairie

DB Trent Ingalls (6-1, 185, Sr.), Menasha

DB Peter MacCudden (5-10, 185, Sr.), Waukesha West

DB Lucas Statz (5-11, 181, Sr.), Waunakee

DB Derrick Seay (6-2, 175, Sr.), Horlick (Racine)

Second Team

DL Reggie Jennings (6-1, 215, Sr.), Brookfield Central

DL Will McDonald (6-5, 215, Sr.), Waukesha North

DL Darien Peniston (6-5, 317, Sr.), Appleton North

DL Nolan Thole (6-3, 215, Sr.), Waunakee

LB John Chenal (6-3, 235, Sr.), Grantsburg

LB Brody Milz (6-1, 215, Sr.), Black Hawk (South Wayne)

LB Nate Steinbrecker (5-10, 205, Sr.), Southwest (Green Bay)

DB Ben Dunkleberger (5-11, 170, Sr.), Lake Mills

DB Will Geels (5-11, 165, Sr.), Hamilton (Sussex)

DB Kadon Kauppinen (6-3, 185, Sr.), Sun Prairie

DB Chandler Pulvermacher (6-2, 215, Sr.), Arrowhead (Hartland)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Alex Oakley (6-4, 205, Sr.), Sun Prairie