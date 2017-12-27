2017 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Don Julian, Sheridan

Julian went out on top, leading his Broncs to their third consecutive Class 4A state title before stepping down. He went 9-for-10 in championship games in his career, earning five crowns in 11 years at Sheridan, and another four at Riverton.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brett Brenton, Natrona County (Casper)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, Brenton powered the highest-scoring offense in Class 4A history. He rushed for 1,832 yards and 25 touchdowns on 236 carries, leading the Mustangs to the state final.

First Team

QB Chance Hofer (6-0, 185, Sr.), Green River

RB Brett Brenton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

RB Parker Christensen (6-2, 200, Jr.), Sheridan

WR Aaron Sessions (5-11, 170, Sr.), Sheridan

WR Jake Pape (6-1, 165, Sr.), Big Piney

TE Joey Geil (6-1, 205, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

OL Blayne Baker (6-4, 275, Sr.), Sheridan

OL Jake Wamboldt (6-2, 280, Sr.), Torrington

OL Hunter Cranney (6-3, 265, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)

OL Seth Mullinax (6-4, 265, Jr.), Big Horn

OL Dan Slack (5-9, 205, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

Second Team

QB Jesse Harshman (6-5, 195, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

RB Tucker Bopp (5-8, 140, Jr.), Glenrock

RB Ethan Ashworth (5-10, 180, Sr.), Cheyenne East

WR Jared Grenz (5-9, 170, Jr.), Cody

WR Nathan Stitt (5-9, 155, Sr.), Torrington

TE Coleman Worsley (6-3, 205, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)

OL Connor Jorgenson (6-0, 220, Sr.), Sheridan

OL Bryan Mattinson (5-10, 220, Sr.), Rock Springs

OL Devin Mathews (5-11, 230, Sr.), Buffalo

OL Jadon Williams (6-2, 220, Sr.), Glenrock

OL Jarrett Schloredt (6-0, 210, Jr.), Upton-Sundance (Upton)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Dawson, Star Valley (Afton)

The two-way standout led a Braves’ defense that allowed just 7.7 points per game, recording 76 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Dawson also rushed for 1,216 yards and 20 touchdowns for 9-1 Star Valley.

First Team

DL Ian Crawford (5-11, 165, Sr.), Cody

DL Max Myers (6-3, 220, Sr.), Sheridan

DL Garrett Worden (6-3, 215, Sr.), Laramie

DL Gunner Bartlett (6-2, 190, Sr.), Cheyenne East

LB Josh Dawson (6-1, 215, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)

LB Garrett Coon (5-10, 180, So.), Sheridan

LB Antheny Petersen (5-10, 165, Sr.), Cokeville

DB Kyle Custis (5-8, 165, Sr.), Sheridan

DB Jason Stoddard (5-11, 175, Sr.), Mountain View

DB Haize Fornstrom (6-3, 185, Sr.), Pine Bluffs

DB Kade Eisele (5-10, 160, Jr.), Big Horn

Second Team

DL Riley Hill (6-3, 220, Sr.), Greybull

DL Max Gallagher (6-2, 265, Sr.), Powell

DL Colby Rees (5-10, 220, Jr.), Mountain View

DL Cross True (6-4, 235, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

LB Bryan Lemmon (6-0, 175, Jr.), Torrington

LB Rick Nate (5-11, 180, Sr.), Cokeville

LB Brock Spiegelberg (5-11, 195, Jr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

DB Cameron Quigley (5-10, 165, Sr.), Newcastle

DB Maeson Gallegos (6-3, 160, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

DB Noah James (5-11, 180, Sr.), Cheyenne East

DB Devin Love (6-0, 185, Sr.), Evanston

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Riley Shepperson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)