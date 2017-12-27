2017 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Don Julian, Sheridan
Julian went out on top, leading his Broncs to their third consecutive Class 4A state title before stepping down. He went 9-for-10 in championship games in his career, earning five crowns in 11 years at Sheridan, and another four at Riverton.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brett Brenton, Natrona County (Casper)
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, Brenton powered the highest-scoring offense in Class 4A history. He rushed for 1,832 yards and 25 touchdowns on 236 carries, leading the Mustangs to the state final.
First Team
QB Chance Hofer (6-0, 185, Sr.), Green River
RB Brett Brenton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
RB Parker Christensen (6-2, 200, Jr.), Sheridan
WR Aaron Sessions (5-11, 170, Sr.), Sheridan
WR Jake Pape (6-1, 165, Sr.), Big Piney
TE Joey Geil (6-1, 205, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
OL Blayne Baker (6-4, 275, Sr.), Sheridan
OL Jake Wamboldt (6-2, 280, Sr.), Torrington
OL Hunter Cranney (6-3, 265, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)
OL Seth Mullinax (6-4, 265, Jr.), Big Horn
OL Dan Slack (5-9, 205, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
Second Team
QB Jesse Harshman (6-5, 195, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
RB Tucker Bopp (5-8, 140, Jr.), Glenrock
RB Ethan Ashworth (5-10, 180, Sr.), Cheyenne East
WR Jared Grenz (5-9, 170, Jr.), Cody
WR Nathan Stitt (5-9, 155, Sr.), Torrington
TE Coleman Worsley (6-3, 205, Sr.), Thunder Basin (Gillette)
OL Connor Jorgenson (6-0, 220, Sr.), Sheridan
OL Bryan Mattinson (5-10, 220, Sr.), Rock Springs
OL Devin Mathews (5-11, 230, Sr.), Buffalo
OL Jadon Williams (6-2, 220, Sr.), Glenrock
OL Jarrett Schloredt (6-0, 210, Jr.), Upton-Sundance (Upton)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Dawson, Star Valley (Afton)
The two-way standout led a Braves’ defense that allowed just 7.7 points per game, recording 76 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Dawson also rushed for 1,216 yards and 20 touchdowns for 9-1 Star Valley.
First Team
DL Ian Crawford (5-11, 165, Sr.), Cody
DL Max Myers (6-3, 220, Sr.), Sheridan
DL Garrett Worden (6-3, 215, Sr.), Laramie
DL Gunner Bartlett (6-2, 190, Sr.), Cheyenne East
LB Josh Dawson (6-1, 215, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)
LB Garrett Coon (5-10, 180, So.), Sheridan
LB Antheny Petersen (5-10, 165, Sr.), Cokeville
DB Kyle Custis (5-8, 165, Sr.), Sheridan
DB Jason Stoddard (5-11, 175, Sr.), Mountain View
DB Haize Fornstrom (6-3, 185, Sr.), Pine Bluffs
DB Kade Eisele (5-10, 160, Jr.), Big Horn
Second Team
DL Riley Hill (6-3, 220, Sr.), Greybull
DL Max Gallagher (6-2, 265, Sr.), Powell
DL Colby Rees (5-10, 220, Jr.), Mountain View
DL Cross True (6-4, 235, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
LB Bryan Lemmon (6-0, 175, Jr.), Torrington
LB Rick Nate (5-11, 180, Sr.), Cokeville
LB Brock Spiegelberg (5-11, 195, Jr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
DB Cameron Quigley (5-10, 165, Sr.), Newcastle
DB Maeson Gallegos (6-3, 160, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
DB Noah James (5-11, 180, Sr.), Cheyenne East
DB Devin Love (6-0, 185, Sr.), Evanston
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Riley Shepperson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)