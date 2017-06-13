shares
By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | June 13, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Second Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordon Adell, Ballard (Louisville)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Boyer, Shawnee (Okla.)
MORE: First Team | Third Team
Click through the gallery to view stats and other information about each of the players. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
<p><strong>Position:</strong> LHP-1B-OF<br /> <strong>School:</strong> University (Orange City, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Senior led team to 9A state championship game, going 13-0 with a 0.35 ERA and had a no-hitter in the state semifinal. He had 150 strikeouts in 81 innings.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Orlando Sentinel</p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> LHP-INF-OF<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Alonso (Tampa, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Senior was 7-2 with a 0.85 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 82 innings. Also hit .451 with eight homers and 35 RBI in 91 at-bats.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Alonso Ravens Baseball Club</p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> C<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The senior, the son of Florida International baseball coach Mervyl Melendez, hit .391 with eight homers and 29 RBI to lead team to 4A state semifinals.<br /> <strong>Draft: </strong>No. 52 (Round 2) by Kansas City Royals</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Caylor Arnold, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> Outfield<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Rancho Bernardo, San Diego<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Senior led team to 29-5 record, hitting .369 with 11 homers and 34 RBI in 103 at-bats.<br /> <strong>Draft: </strong>No. 50 (Round 2) by Pittsburgh Pirates</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Larry Goren, Four Seam Images via AP Images</p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> INF-RHP<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Senior led team to third consecutive state title, hitting .526 with nine homers and 37 RBI. Was also 4-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.<br /> <strong>Draft: </strong>No. 53 (Round 2) by Houston Astros</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
<p><strong>Position:</strong> RHP<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Senior led team to region finals, going 15-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. He is 26-0 over the past two seasons.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Caylor Arnold, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
