2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Teams

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Teams were selected by Jim Halley after discussions with high school baseball coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordon Adell, Ballard (Louisville)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Boyer, Shawnee (Okla.)

FIRST TEAM

Shane Baz, Concordia Lutheran (Tomball, Texas)

Austin Beck, North Davidson (Lexington, N.C.)

Sam Carlson, Burnsville (Minn.)

Hagen Danner, Huntington Beach (Calif.)

MacKenzie Gore, Whiteville (N.C.)

Royce Lewis, Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Trevor Rogers, Carlsbad (N.M.)

Tanner Sparks, Shawnee (Okla.)

Drew Waters, Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.)

SECOND TEAM: Click here for the gallery of second-team selections

THIRD TEAM: Click here for the gallery of third-team selections

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Teams

LOOKING BACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Baseball Teams