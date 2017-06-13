shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 13, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Third Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordon Adell, Ballard (Louisville)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Boyer, Shawnee (Okla.)
Click through the gallery to view stats and other information about each of the players. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
<p><strong>Position:</strong> RHP-INF<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Greene, considered the top high school pitching prospect in the MLB draft, didn’t have enough innings to qualify for the ALL-USA first team, but his play at the plate and at shortstop led to his inclusion on the third team.<br /> <strong>Draft:</strong> No. 2 overall by Cincinnati Reds.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Caylor Arnold, USA TODAY Sports Images</p>
