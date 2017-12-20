ALL-USA Football Defense: Second Team

USA TODAY High School Sports has announced the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts. All selections are seniors and all statistics are from this season, unless otherwise noted.

DEFENSE: First Team | Second Team

DEFENSIVE POY: Solomon Tuliaupupu, Mater Dei

OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team

OFFENSIVE POY: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei

