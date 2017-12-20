2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team: Defense

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 20, 2017
USA TODAY High School Sports has announced the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.
The team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts. All selections are seniors and all statistics are from this season, unless otherwise noted.
DEFENSE: First Team | Second Team
DEFENSIVE POY: Solomon Tuliaupupu, Mater Dei
OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team
OFFENSIVE POY: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei
Click through the gallery to meet the defensive first team:
