ALL-USA Girls Volleyball: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 12, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thayer Hall, Dorman
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bret Almazan-Cezar, Archbishop Mitty
<p><strong>School</strong>: Novi (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Setter<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-10<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Michigan<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Michigan’s Miss Volleyball led Novi to its third straight large-class state title in 2017. She narrowly missed a triple-double in the state final, recording 11 kills, 33 assists and nine digs. No. 43 in the Senior Aces, O’Leary averaged a team-high 11.4 assists per set for the Wildcats in 2017. She also led the team in aces, was second in digs and third in kills. </p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Dan Dean, Hometownlife.com</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Brentwood (Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside Hitter <br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-3<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Texas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Eggleston delivered a whopping 47 kills in Brentwood’s state-championship win over rival local Brentwood in Tennessee’s AAA class. The future Texas Longhorn only played half the season due to USA Youth National Team obligations, but averaged 6.1 kills per set upon her return to send the Bruins to their fifth straight state title.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Helen Comer, DNJ</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Walton (Marietta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside Hitter <br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: An elite power hitter, Gonzales slammed home 22 kills to help Walton capture its third AAAAAAA title in her three years as a starter. The First Team All-State performer finished with 558 and 222 digs over 101 sets for the Raiders.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Gil Gonzales</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Venice (Fla.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker <br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-2<br/><strong>College: </strong>Wofford College<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Hubbard had 21 kills and four blocks in the championship match to lead Venice to its first Class 8A title since 2014. The Wofford signee averaged 3.9 kills per set in 2017 and led the team in blocks. She was especially effective during the Indians’ playoff run.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Tim Britt</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: RHAM (Hebron, Conn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker <br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-2<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The reigning Connecticut Gatorade POY led the nationally-ranked Sachems to another Class L title in 2017. The intimidating middle blocker finished the fall campaign with 600 kills and 99 blocks over 101 sets.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Peter Hruska</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: The Webb School (Knoxville, Tenn.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Setter/Right Side<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-11<br/><strong>College: </strong>Nebraska<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The highest ranked setter recruit in the country (No. 4 in the Senior Aces) led The Webb School to its fifth straight state title during her career. The Nebraska signee averaged 5.2 assists, 3.0 kills and 2.5 digs per set for the Spartans in a season that started late because of USA Youth National Team commitments.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Saul Young, Knoxville News</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Prior Lake (Savage, Minn.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Libero<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-9<br/><strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The highest-ranked libero recruit in the country -- No. 17 in the Senior Aces -- McGraw led the Lakers to a third-place finish in the Minnesota Class AAA state tournament. She was named 2017 Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball Player of the Year after averaging 3.6 digs per set during the season.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Heather McGraw</p>
