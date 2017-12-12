ALL-USA Girls Volleyball: Third Team

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 12, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
MORE: First Team | Second Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thayer Hall, Dorman
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bret Almazan-Cezar, Archbishop Mitty
LOOKBACK: ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team
Click on the gallery to meet the players on the third team:
<p><strong>School</strong>: Marist (Chicago, Ill.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Setter<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-1<br/><strong>College: </strong>Memphis<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Murrihy had 32 assists, eight digs, three blocks and three kills to lead Marist past Minooka for its first Illinois 4A title. The <em>Daily Southtown Star</em> Player of the Year finished with 1,131 assists and 126 blocks, both team highs.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Marist Volleyball</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Outside Hitter<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-11<br/><strong>College: </strong>Oregon<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Described by an opposing coach as “counting for two players,” Nuneviller averaged five kills and four digs per set for the state Conference 6A runner-up Aztecs. The reigning Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year is No. 27 in the Senior Aces and will probably play libero at Oregon.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> David Kadlubowski, azcentral sports</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Northwest (Germantown, Md.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Outside Hitter<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-10<br/><strong>College: </strong><br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Moore had 33 kills and 16 digs as Northwest downed Arundel in four sets to cap an unbeaten season and capture its third Maryland 4A title in succession. The ultra-athletic Moore averaged 5.7 kills and 3.9 digs per set over the season.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Phil Fabrizio</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br/><strong>College: </strong>Penn State<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: No. 56 in the Senior Aces, Phegley had 15 kills and four blocks in the Bucs’ five-set state championship victory over Lake Highland Prep in Class 5A. The Penn State signee led Berkeley Prep in both kills and blocks for the season.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> James Broome Photography</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Assumption (Louisville, Ky.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Sophomore<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-2<br/><strong>College: </strong>Ohio State<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Rader earned state tournament MVP honors after delivering 17 kills and five blocks in the Kentucky single-class final. Dubbed the “most consistent” of Assumption’s many stars, Rader finished the fall campaign with 327 kills and 53 blocks.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Scott Utterback, Courier Journal</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Reagan (San Antonio, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Setter/Right Side<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kansas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: No. 79 in the Senior Aces, Ennis was a triple-double machine for the Rattlers, who were ranked No. 1 nationally by several entities for much of the 2017 season. The reigning San Antonio-area POY amassed 743 assists, 290 kills and 421 digs over 106 sets this past fall.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Alamo Sports Photography</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Libero<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-6<br/><strong>College: </strong>UC Santa Barbara<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Fleck averaged almost seven digs per set in the Trailblazers’ run to their first-ever state title in California’s Division II. The UCSB signee finished the fall campaign with 613 digs, 56 aces and more than 400 serves received over 120 sets.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Sierra Canyon Sports</p>
ALL-USA girls volleyball, Amanda Phegley, American Family Insurance, brooke nuneviller, Camryn Ennis, girls volleyball, Jenaisya Moore, John Tawa, Molly Murrihy, prepvolleyball.com, Rylee Rader, Zoe Fleck, ALL-USA
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send