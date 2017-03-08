2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Preseason Softball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Preseason Softball Team for 2016-17. Players were selected based on high school performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

The team has five pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, three outfielders and four utility players. There are also five honorable mention selections.

California boasts nine of the 25 selections, led by shortstop Bri Perez from Alhambra (Martinez, Calif.), rated as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2017 by FloSoftball.com. Kentucky, New Jersey and Texas all have two players on the team, while Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia and Wisconsin each have one.

Note that more than a half dozen states, including Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma, play high school softball in the fall. Players who have already completed their 2016-17 seasons are not recognized on this list but are eligible for inclusion on the year-end ALL-USA High School Softball Team.

