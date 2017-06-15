2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Teams

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

The team spans from the East Coast to the West Coast and all points in between. California leads the way with four selections, including ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year Taylor Dockins. Arizona, Indiana and Texas each has three picks, while Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, Virginia and Washington all have two.

Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin also earned representation on the team.

Players from states that play in the fall or the spring were eligible for consideration.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Dockins, Norco (Calif.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Weil, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

