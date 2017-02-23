The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team, as selected by Jim Halley of USA TODAY Sports, based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports.
All of the statistics listed, unless otherwise noted, are from last season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
AFI, ALL-USA Baseball, ALL-USA Preseason Baseball, American Family Insurance, baseball, Blayne Enlow, Brady McConnell, C.J. Van Eyk, Calvin Mitchell, Cory Acton, D.L. Hall, Hagen Danner, Hans Crouse, Hunter Greene, Jason Rooks, Jonathan Gates, Jordan Butler, Jordon Adell, m.j. melendez, Nick Brueser, Owen Lovell, Quentin Holmes, Royce Lewis, Shane Bax, Trevor Rogers, ALL-USA