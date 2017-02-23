The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team, as selected by Jim Halley of USA TODAY Sports, based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports.

All of the statistics listed, unless otherwise noted, are from last season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Five More Names To Know

LOOKING BACK: 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Teams

MORE: 2016 ALL-USA State Baseball Teams

Click through the gallery to see the selections.