2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 17, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Soccer Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.
In all 22 players were selected with five more on the worth watching list. Illinois leads the way with an impressive seven selections, including a trio of high-scoring teammates from Bradley-Bourbannais — Efrain Davila III and twins Nick and Anthony Markanich. New Jersey is next with five picks, followed by Maryland with three and Massachusetts with two. Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all have one honoree.
MORE: Five other players worth watching
LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams
Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):
Alex Bourgeois, ALL-USA Boys Soccer, American Family Insurance, Andrew Cross, Baltazar Duran, Billy Hency, boys soccer, Brett St. Martin, Djibril Doumbia, Efrain Davila III, Elian Haddock, Ibrahima Diop, Jacob Shaffelburg, James McCully, John Lynam, Kian Alberto, Klaus Pallan, Luke Kiley, Matt Baldridge, Michael Tahiru, Michael Pavick, Miguel Baca, Nick Jennings, Nick Richardson, Sebastian Varela, ALL-USA