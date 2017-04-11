The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically.

Athletes marked with asterisks denote they were selected last year as well. Races are in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches. (i) indicates an indoor performance.

Sprints

Long and middle distance

Throws

Jumps

Hurdles

