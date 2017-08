2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Football Team: Offense

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Football Offensive Team was selected by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley based on past performances and coach and scouting analyst recommendations.

The defensive players will be revealed Thursday.

Click the gallery below for the 24 players selected. Players are listed alphabetically by position.

MORE: ALL-USA Honorable Mention Offense

LOOKBACK: 2016 ALL-USA Football Team: Offense