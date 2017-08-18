2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Only players from states that compete in the fall season were considered.

Including the team and honorable mentions, 27 players were chosen. Highlighted by Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) teammates Kristina Lynch and Mackenzie Wood, Indiana is one of two states with four selections — the other being Pennsylvania. Washington is next with three picks, while Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio each has two. Washington, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Tennessee all have one honoree.

Click the gallery below to see the players (listed in alphabetical order by position):