2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field Team

After becoming the USA’s youngest track Olympian in 40 years as a 16-year-old junior last summer, Sydney McLaughlin did not turn pro — as has been the norm for several high school record breakers in recent seasons.

The world junior (under age 20) recordholder in the 400-meter hurdles is competing as a senior at Union Catholic (Scotch Plains, N.J.) — but also running with the pros on occasion.

McLaughlin, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year last spring, is the headliner on the 2017 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team.

Others returning members of the 2016 ALL-USA team include 200-meter leader Lauren Rain Williams, middle distance star Sammy Watson, distance runner Brie Oakley, hurdler Jurnee Woodward, pole vaulter Rachel Baxter and jumper-hurdler Tara Davis. Watson, Oakley, and Davis also broke indoor records this winter.

The 2017 ALL-USA Preseason team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically.

Athletes marked with asterisks denote they were selected last year as well. Races are in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches. (i) indicates an indoor performance.

Sprints

Long and middle distance

Throws

Jumps

Hurdles