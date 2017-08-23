61 shares
By: John Tawa, PrepVolleyball.com | August 23, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team was selected by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The 2016 <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/arpOBJhNZmENtK?domain=prepvolleyball.com" target="_blank">PrepVolleyball.com</a> National Junior of the Year had 608 kills and 420 digs in leading Dorman to the South Carolina large-class state title. A complete player, Hall is considered the top recruit in the Class of 2018.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Ed Overstreet<br /> </p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hebron (Carrollton, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-0<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Named Texas 6A MVP last fall after leading Hebron to a repeat state title and last month won MVP honors for guiding her club team, TAV, to the USA Volleyball Junior National Championship. She is a great athlete with an elite, point-scoring arm.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Visual Musing Photography</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Westlake (Austin, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A member of the USA Youth National team, Campbell is one of the elite blocking middles in the 2018 class. She had 120 rejections while adding 252 kills for Westlake last year and was a key member of the Austin Junior team that placed second last month in the 17 Open division at USA Volleyball’s Junior National Championships.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rodolfo Gonzalez, American-Statesman</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Illinois<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Mount Carmel won a second straight Louisiana Division I title last fall behind Holzman, who amassed 677 kills, 549 digs and 322 blocks for a 41-11 team. Holzman was named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year as well as <em>New Orleans Advocate</em> Large School Player of the Year.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Brian Cosse</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Nebraska<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Helped the Spartans claim the Tennessee Division II Class A state championship for the fourth straight year in 2016. A member of the USA Youth National Team, Hames dished out 947 assists, recorded 478 digs and put away 495 kills en route to being named First Team All-State.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Saul Young, Knoxville News</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Fayetteville (Ark.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Right Side Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A powerful lefty, Warner was named Class 7A state tournament MVP in 2016. Her regular season included putting down 421 kills to go with 274 digs, 68 blocks and 20 aces. The Florida recruit was named First Team All-State for the third consecutive year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rodda Photography</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Prior Lake (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Libero<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Prior Lake finished fifth in the state tournament in 2016, with McGraw the anchor for the Lakers both in the back row and behind the service line. Considered the best defender in the 2018 class, McGraw passed a 2.63 with only eight reception errors in 315 attempts and had more than 500 digs. The Minnesota recruit was named First Team All-State.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Greg Mosser</p>
