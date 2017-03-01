2017 American Family Insurance Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is presenting the third annual American Family Insurance Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams as selected by Casey Vock of 3d Rising.
Players are selected based on on-field accomplishments and strength of opposition during the high school season.
RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Second Team
RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Third Team
IN REVIEW: 2016 ALL-USA Lacrosse Teams
SUPER 25: Final 2016 Boys Lacrosse Team Rankings
Click the photo gallery below to meet the members of the first team:
3D Rising, Alex Rode, Alex Trippi, ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse, American Family Insurance, bubba fairman, chris fake, Cole Fairman, James Avanzato, Joe Boyer, Joe Licalzi, Justin Shockey, Liam Duff, Lucas Quinn, Matt Licciardi, Matt Moore, Owen Prybylski, Ryan Lanchbury, Ryan Lancybery, Tehoka Nanticoke, ALL-USA