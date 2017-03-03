2017 American Family Insurance Preseason ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is presenting the third annual American Family Insurance Preseason ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams as selected by Casey Vock of 3d Rising.

Players are selected based on on-field accomplishments and strength of opposition during the high school season.

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Second Team

RELATED: ALL-USA Preseason Third Team

IN REVIEW: 2016 ALL-USA Lacrosse Teams

SUPER 25: Final 2016 Girls Lacrosse Team Rankings

BOYS LACROSSE: 2017 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams

Click the photo gallery below to meet the members of the first team: