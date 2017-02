2017 Arizona high school boys and girls basketball playoff schedule

The Arizona Interscholastic Association boys and girls basketball playoffs schedule for the 2016-17 season.

RELATED: High school basketball coverage

Feb. 14

Girls Basketball

6A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Mesa at No. 1 Gilbert

No. 9 Desert Vista at No. 8 Highland

No. 12 Perry at No. 5 Tucson

No. 13 Desert Mountain at No. 4 Millennium

No. 14 Sandra Day O’Connor at No. 3 Valley Vista

No. 11 Horizon at No. 6 Chandler

No. 10 Mountain Pointe at No. 7 Xavier Prep

No. 15 Red Mountain at No. 2 Hamilton

5A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, at games at 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Mountain View Marana at No. 1 Mesquite

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge at No. 8 Maricopa

No. 12 Betty H. Fairfax at No. 5 Marana

No. 13 Campo Verde at No. 4 Chaparral

No. 14 Liberty at No. 3 Sierra Linda

No. 11 Sahuaro at No. 6 Desert Edge

No. 10 Ironwood at No. 7 Cienega

No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Arcadia

4A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Dysart at No. 1 Cactus Shadows

No. 9 Canyon Del Oro at No. 8 Thunderbird

No. 12 Moon Valley at No. 5 Pueblo Magnet

No. 13 Saguaro at No. 4 Flagstaff

No. 14 Gila River at No. 3 Coconino

No. 11 Cactus at No. 6 Buckeye Union

No. 10 Bradshaw Mountain at No. 7 Shadow Mountain

No. 15 Rio Rico at No. 2 Seton Catholic Prep

3A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6 p.m.

No. 17 Empire at No. 16 Monument Valley

No. 24 Northwest Christian at No. 9 Window Rock

No. 21 Benjamin Franklin at No. 12 Yuma Catholic

No. 20 North Pointe Prep at No. 13 Winslow

No. 19 Florence at No. 14 Tanque Verde

No. 22 Show Low at No. 11 Fountain Hills

No. 23 Wickenburg at No. 10 Tuba City

No. 18 Coolidge at No. 15 Snowflake

MORE: 6A, 5A state tournament basketball roundup

Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

6A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Mountain Ridge at No. 1 Corona del Sol

No. 9 Central at No. 8 Westview

No. 12 Mesa Mountain View at No. 5 Pinnacle

No. 13 Chandler at No. 4 Cesar Chavez

No. 14 La Joya at No. 3 Desert Vista

No. 11 Hamilton at No. 6 Brophy Prep

No. 10 Desert Ridge at No. 7 Gilbert

No. 15 Mesa at No. 2 Basha

5A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Maricopa at No. 1 Apollo

No. 9 Agua Fria at No. 8 Ironwood

No. 12 Mountain View Marana at No. 5 Buena

No. 13 Betty H. Fairfax at No. 4 Chaparral

No. 14 McClintock at No. 3 Sunnyslope

No. 11 Paradise Valley at No. 6 Cienega

No. 10 Sahuaro at No. 7 Cholla Magnet

No. 15 Liberty at No. 2 Arcadia

4A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Dysart at No. 1 Shadow Mountain

No. 9 Flagstaff at No. 8 Buckeye Union

No. 12 Seton Catholic Prep at No. 5 St. Mary’s

No. 13 Cactus Shadows at No. 4 Moon Valley

No. 14 Higley at No. 3 Catalina Foothills

No. 11 Marcos de Niza at No. 6 Rio Rico

No. 10 Estrella Foothills at No. 7 Tempe

No. 15 Saguaro at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

3A Conference

First round, at higher seeds, all games at 6 p.m.

No. 17 Globe at No. 17 Coolidge

No. 24 Chino Valley at No. 9 Winslow

No. 21 Empire at No. 12 Page

No. 20 Monument Valley at No. 13 Sabino

No. 19 Snowflake at No. 14 Tuba City

No. 22 Tanque Verde at No. 11 Florence

No. 23 Wickenburg at No. 10 Casteel

No. 18 Holbrook at No. Chinle

Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

2A Conference

First round

No. 16 Kingman Academy vs. No. 1 Pima at Yavapai Community College, 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Santa Cruz Valley vs. No. 8 Horizon Honors at Prescott HS, Noon

No. 12 Leading Edge Academy vs. No. 5 Gilbert Christian at Yavapai Community College, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Sedona Red Rock vs. No. 4 Scottsdale Christian at Yavapai Community College, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Paradise Honors vs. No. 3 San Carlos at Prescott Valley Events Center, 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Rancho Solano Prep vs. No. 6 Augustine at Bradshaw Mountain HS, 9 a.m.

No. 10 Pinon vs. No. 7 Thatcher at Bradshaw Mountain HS, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Glendale Prep vs. No. 2 Alchesay, 7:30 p.m.

1A Conference

First round

No. 16 Bagdad vs. No. 1 The Gregory School at Prescott Valley Events Center, 10:30 a.m.

No. 9 Immaculate Heart vs. No. 8 Joseph City at Yavapai Community College, 9 a.m.

No. 12 Patagonia Union vs. No. 5 St. David at Prescott HS, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 El Capital vs. No. 4 Valley Lutheran at Prescott HS, 9 am.

No. 14 Superior Jr/Sr vs. No. 3 Fort Thomas at Bradshaw Mountain HS, 6 p.m.

No. 11 St. Michael vs. No. 6 Red Mesa at Prescott Valley Events Center, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Williams vs. No. 7 Baboquivari at Prescott HS, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Cibecue at No. 2 NFL Yet at Yavapai Community College, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

6A Conference, second round, at higher seeds, 6:30 p.m.

5A Conference, second round, at higher seeds, 6:30 p.m.

4A Conference, second round, at higher seeds, 6:30 p.m.

3A Conference, second round, at TBD, TBD

No. 17 Empire or No. 16 Monument Valley vs. No. 1 Valley Christian

No. 24 Northwest Christian or No. 9 Window Rock vs. No. 8 Safford

No. 21 Benjamin Franklin or No. 12 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge

No. 20 North Pointe Prep or No. 13 Winslow vs. No. 4 Holbrook

No. 19 Florence or No. 14 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Chinle

No. 22 Show Low or No. 11 Fountain Hills vs. No. 6 Ganado

No. 23 Wickenburg or No. 10 Tuba City vs. No. 7 River Valley

No. 18 Coolidge or No. 15 Snowflake vs. No. 2 Page

2A Conference

First round

No. 16 Round Valley vs. No. 1 Thatcher at Bradshaw Mountain HS, Noon

No. 9 Alchesay vs. No. 8 Gilbert Christian at Prescott Valley Events Center, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Tonopah Valley vs. No. 5 Valley (Sanders) at Prescott HS, 3 p.m.

No. 13 Benson vs. No. 4 Chandler Prep at Bradshaw Mountain HS, 10:30 a.m.

No. 14 Many Farms vs. No. 3 Scottsdale Christian at Yavapai Community College, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 San Carlos vs. No. 6 Sedona Red Rock at Prescott Valley Events Center, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Camp Verde vs. No. 7 Phoenix Country Day at Yavapai Community College, Noon

No. 15 Hopi vs. No. 2 Leading Edge Academy at Bradshaw Mountain HS, 4:30 p.m.

1A Conference

First round

No. 16 Fredonia vs. No. 1 Fort Thomas at Bradshaw Mountain HS, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Ray at No. 8 Mogollon at Yavapai Community College, 1:30 p.m.

No. 12 Cibecue at No. 5 St. Michael at Prescott Valley Events Center, Noon

No. 13 Greyhills Academy vs. No. 4 Immaculate Heart at Yavapai Community College, 10:30 a.m.

No. 14 Duncan vs. No. 3 The Gregory School at Prescott Valley Community College, 9 a.m.

No. 11 Anthem Prep vs. No. 6 St. David at Prescott HS, 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Grand Canyon vs. No. 7 Valley Lutheran at Prescott HS, 10:30 a.m.

No. 15 Baboquivari vs. No. 2 Rock Point at Prescott HS, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

6A Conference, second round, at higher seeds, 6:30 p.m.

5A Conference, second round, at higher seeds, 6:30 p.m.

4A Conference, second round, at higher seeds, 6:30 p.m.

3A Conference, second round, at TBD, TBD

No. 17 Globe or No. 16 Coolidge vs. No. 1 Valley Christian

No. 24 Chino Valley or No. 9 Winslow vs. No. 8 Show Low

No. 21 Empire or No. 12 Page vs. No. 5 Ganado

No. 20 Monument Valley or No. 13 Sabino vs. No. 4 American Leadership

No. 19 Snowflake or No. 14 Tuba City vs. No. 3 Fountain Hills

No. 22 Tanque Verde or No. 11 Florence vs. No. 6 Yuma Catholic

No. 23 Wickenburg or No. 10 Casteel vs. No. 7 Northwest Christian

No. 18 Holbrook or No. Chinle vs. No. 2 Blue Ridge

2A Conference, second round, at TBD, TBD

1A Conference, second round, at TBD, TBD

Girls Basketball

2A Conference, second round, at Prescott, TBD

1A Conference, second round, at TBD, TBD

Feb. 20

Girls Basketball

3A Conference, third round, at Prescott Valley Events Center, 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m.

Feb. 21

Boys Basketball

3A Conference, quarterfinals, at Prescott Valley Events Center, 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m.

Feb. 22

Boys Basketball

5A Conference, semifinals, at GCU Arena, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

6A Conference, semifinals, at Gila River Arena, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

4A Conference, semifinals, at Copper Canyon HS, 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

Boys Basketball

6A Conference, semifinals, at Gila River Arena, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

4A Conference, semifinals, at Copper Canyon HS, 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

6A Conference, semifinals, at Gila River Arena, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 24

Boys Basketball

3A Conference, semifinals, at Gila River Arena, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

2A Conference, semifinals, at Prescott Valley Events Center, TBD

1A Conference, semifinals, at Prescott Valley Events Center, TBD

Girls Basketball

3A Conference, semifinals, at Gila River Arena, 1:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

2A Conference, semifinals, at Prescott Valley Events Center, TBD

1A Conference, semifinals, at Prescott Valley Events Center, TBD

Feb. 25

Boys Basketball

4A Conference, final, at Gila River Arena, 2:30 p.m.

3A Conference, final, at Gila River Arena, 4:30 or 6:30 p.m.

2A Conference, final, at Prescott Valley Events Center, 5 p.m.

1A Conference, final, at Prescott Valley Events Center, 1 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A Conference, final, at Gila River Arena, 12:30 p.m.

3A Conference, final, at Gila River Arena, 4:30 or 6:30 p.m.

2A Conference, final, at Prescott Valley Events Center, 3 p.m.

1A Conference, final, at Prescott Valley Events Center, 11 a.m.

Feb. 27

Boys Basketball

5A Conference, final, at GCU Arena, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

5A Conference, final, at GCU Arena, 5 p.m.

Feb. 28

Boys Basketball

6A Conference, final, at GCU Arena, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

6A Conference, final, at GCU Arena, 5 p.m.