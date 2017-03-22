2017 Boys Junior Indiana All-Stars announced

Two of the local standouts playing in the high school basketball state finals on Saturday have been named to the core boys IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Star team.

Ben Davis’ Aaron Henry and Tindley’s Eric Hunter were both selected as core Junior All-Stars. The 6-6 Henry, averaging a team-high 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds, leads the Giants into the Class 4A state finals on Saturday against Fort Wayne North Side. The 6-3 Hunter, averaging 26.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, leads Tindley into the Class A finals against Lafayette Central Catholic.

Henry and Hunter are two of six core players who will play in both of the exhibition games against the Indiana All-Stars. The games are set for June 6 at New Albany and June 8 at Plainfield. Admission is $6 with the girls’ games at 6 p.m., followed by the boys.

The other core juniors are 6-6 South Bend Riley forward Damezi Anderson, 5-8 Evansville Bosse guard Mekhi Lairy, 6-5 New Albany guard Romeo Langford and 6-foot McCutcheon guard Robert Phinisee.

The North group will play in the game at Plainfield with the core Juniors. Making the North group are 6-10 Plainfield center Gavin Bizeau, 6-3 Merrillville guard Johnny Bernard, 6-5 Lawrence North forward Kevin Easley, 6-4 South Bend Adams guard Walter Ellis, 6-2 Crispus Attucks guard Jamal Harris and 6-8 forward Caleb Middlesworth.

The South group will play in the game at New Albany. The South group is 6-5 Cathedral guard Jarron Coleman, 6-3 Bloomington South guard Chance Coyle, 6-foot New Albany guard Sean East, 6-5 Bloomington North forward Musa Jallow, 5-9 Cloverdale guard Jalen Moore and 6-3 Terre Haute South guard De’Avion Washington.

Castle’s Brian Gibson will coach the Junior All-Star team. Gibson will be assisted by Valparaiso’s Barak Coolman and Oak Hill’s Kevin Renbarger.

