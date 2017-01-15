2017 IHSAA girls basketball tournament draw

Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association revealed the draw for the 2017 girls basketball state tournament.
Here are the matchups involving Central Indiana teams in all classes. Sectionals begin Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 4.
Defending state champs:
Class 4A — Penn
Class 3A — Heritage Christian
Class 2A — Lafayette Central Catholic
Class A — Jac-Cen-Del
Top-ranked teams:
Class 4A —1. North Central, 2. Homestead, 3. Carmel, 4. Zionsville, 5. Pike
Class 3A — 1. North Harrison, 2. South Bend St. Joseph, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Northwestern, 5. Rushville
Class 2A — 1. Whitko, 2. Triton Central, 3. Oak Hill, 4. Evansville Mater Dei, 5. Providence
Class A — 1. Argos, 2. Wood Memorial, 3. Jac-Cen-Del, 4. Marquette Catholic, 5. Vincennes Rivet
CLASS A
Sectional 57
At Bloomfield
G1: Eminence (1-18) vs. North Central (Farmersburg) (3-15)
G2: Clay City (10-10) vs. White River Valley (11-7)
G3: Shakamak (5-13) vs. Eminence/North Central winner
G4: Bloomfield (6-12) vs. Clay City/White River Valley winner
Sectional 58
At Bethesda Christian
G1: Bethesda Christian (13-4) vs. International (4-9)
G2: Indiana Math & Science (2-8) vs. University (16-3)
G3: Tindley (14-3) vs. Indiana Deaf (14-3)
G4: Metropolitan (8-7) vs. Bethesda Christian/International winner
Sectional 59
At Morristown
G1: Lutheran (6-10) vs. Arlington (9-7)
G2: Morristown (11-7) vs. Greenwood Christian (10-7)
G3: Central Christian (8-9) vs. Lutheran/Arlington winner
G4: Edinburgh (6-12) vs. Morristown/Greenwood Christian winner
Sectional 60
At Jac-Cen-Del
G1: Hauser (11-6) vs. South Decatur (3-15)
G2: Southwestern (Shelbyville) (10-8) vs. Rising Sun (2-15)
G3: Jac-Cen-Del (16-3) vs. Waldron (4-12)
G4: Oldenburg Academy (13-7) vs. Hauser/South Decatur winner
CLASS 2A
Sectional 40
At Monroe Central
G1: Sheridan (13-5) vs. Monroe Central (15-2)
G2: Muncie Burris (5-12) vs. Wapahani (12-8)
G3: Frankton (13-8) vs. Sheridan/Monroe Central winner
G4: Lapel (16-3) vs. Frankton/Wapahani winner
Sectional 42
At Knightstown
G1: Eastern Hancock (9-8) vs. Irvington Prep (4-8)
G2: Triton Central (17-1) vs. Shenandoah (4-15)
G3: Knightstown (4-15) vs. Triton Central/Shenandoah winner
Sectional 43
At Broad Ripple
G1: Broad Ripple (8-8) vs. Park Tudor (6-11)
G2: Covenant Christian (9-7) vs. Scecina (8-11)
G3: Speedway (4-14) vs. Broad Ripple/Park Tudor winner
G4: Shortridge (3-9) vs. Covenant Christian/Scecina winner
Sectional 44
At Cascade
G1: Cloverdale (11-8) vs. North Putnam (1-15)
G2: South Putnam (11-8) vs. Southmont (8-9)
G3: Monrovia (9-11) vs. Cloverdale/North Putnam winner
G4: Cascade (14-4) vs. South Putnam/Southmont winner
CLASS 3A
Sectional 24
At Tipton
G1: Guerin Catholic (6-14) vs. Hamilton Heights (11-6)
G2: Delta (10-8) vs. Heritage Christian (15-3)
G3: Marion (5-16) vs. Yorktown (8-7)
G4: Tipton (8-11) vs. Guerin Catholic/Hamilton Heights winner
Sectional 25
At Lebanon
G1: Frankfort (2-18) vs. North Montgomery (8-10)
G2: Crawfordsville (3-15) vs. Lebanon (13-6)
G3: Greencastle (12-7) vs. Western Boone (10-8)
G4: Tri-West (9-9) vs. Frankfort/North Montgomery winner
Sectional 27
At Bishop Chatard
G1: Crispus Attucks (10-4) vs. Bishop Chatard (14-6)
G2: Brebeuf Jesuit (2-14) vs. Marshall (0-10)
G3: Manual (12-8) vs. Crispus Attucks/Bishop Chatard winner
G4: Herron (3-11) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit/Marshall winner
Sectional 28
At Northwest
G1: Beech Grove (15-2) vs. Danville (11-9)
G2: Washington (0-12) vs. Indian Creek (8-11)
G3: Northwest (3-10) vs. Beech Grove/Danville winner
G4: Cardinal Ritter (11-8) vs. Washington/Indian Creek winner
CLASS 4A
Sectional 7
At Kokomo
G1: Harrison (13-6) vs. Zionsville (19-1)
G2: Logansport (7-12) vs. Lafayette Jeff (13-5)
G3: Kokomo (11-7) vs. Harrison/Zionsville winner
G4: McCutcheon (13-7) vs. Logansport/Lafayette Jeff winner
Sectional 8
At Hamilton Southeastern
G1: Westfield (6-12) vs. Hamilton Southeastern (16-3)
G2: Fishers (8-10) vs. Carmel (16-2)
G3: Noblesville (11-8) vs. Westfield/HSE winner
G4: Anderson (10-10) vs. Fishers/Carmel winner
Sectional 9
At Greenfield-Central
G1: New Castle (10-9) vs. Connersville (10-10)
G2: Richmond (3-15) vs. Greenfield-Central (12-9)
G3: Pendleton Heights (15-3) vs. New Castle/Connersville winner
G4: Mt. Vernon (5-13) vs. Richmond/Greenfield-Central winner
Sectional 10
At Warren Central
G1: Warren Central (9-10) vs. North Central (20-0)
G2: Tech (4-11) vs. Cathedral (12-7)
G3: Lawrence North (11-5) vs. Warren Central/North Central winner
G4: Lawrence Central (4-14) vs. Tech/Cathedral winner
Sectional 11
At Ben Davis
G1: Perry Meridian (10-7) vs. Roncalli (13-8)
G2: Southport (11-6) vs. Ben Davis (15-4)
G3: Pike (15-3) vs. Perry Meridian/Roncalli winner
G4: Decatur Central (6-13) vs. Southport/Ben Davis winner
Sectional 12
At Mooresville
G1: Avon (7-10) vs. Mooresville (13-6)
G2: Plainfield (14-6) vs. Brownsburg (11-7)
G3: Terre Haute South (7-9) vs. Avon/Mooresville winner
G4: Terre Haute North (7-12) vs. Plainfield/Brownsburg winner
Sectional 13
At Martinsville
G1: New Palestine (13-6) vs. Greenwood (3-16)
G2: Franklin (10-10) vs. Whiteland (8-11)
G3: Martinsville (14-4) vs. Center Grove (13-5)
G4: Franklin Central (8-9) vs. New Palestine/Greenwood winner
Sectional 14
At Columbus North
G1: Columbus East (11-7) vs. Bloomington South (8-9)
G2: Columbus North (14-5) vs. Shelbyville (3-15)
G3: Bloomington North (5-13) vs. Columbus East/Bloomington South winner
G4: East Central (14-6) vs. Columbus North/Shelbyville winner
