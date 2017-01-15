2017 IHSAA girls basketball tournament draw

Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association revealed the draw for the 2017 girls basketball state tournament.

Here are the matchups involving Central Indiana teams in all classes. Sectionals begin Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 4.

Defending state champs:

Class 4A — Penn

Class 3A — Heritage Christian

Class 2A — Lafayette Central Catholic

Class A — Jac-Cen-Del

Top-ranked teams:

Class 4A —1. North Central, 2. Homestead, 3. Carmel, 4. Zionsville, 5. Pike

Class 3A — 1. North Harrison, 2. South Bend St. Joseph, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Northwestern, 5. Rushville

Class 2A — 1. Whitko, 2. Triton Central, 3. Oak Hill, 4. Evansville Mater Dei, 5. Providence

Class A — 1. Argos, 2. Wood Memorial, 3. Jac-Cen-Del, 4. Marquette Catholic, 5. Vincennes Rivet

CLASS A

Sectional 57

At Bloomfield

G1: Eminence (1-18) vs. North Central (Farmersburg) (3-15)

G2: Clay City (10-10) vs. White River Valley (11-7)

G3: Shakamak (5-13) vs. Eminence/North Central winner

G4: Bloomfield (6-12) vs. Clay City/White River Valley winner

Sectional 58

At Bethesda Christian

G1: Bethesda Christian (13-4) vs. International (4-9)

G2: Indiana Math & Science (2-8) vs. University (16-3)

G3: Tindley (14-3) vs. Indiana Deaf (14-3)

G4: Metropolitan (8-7) vs. Bethesda Christian/International winner

Sectional 59

At Morristown

G1: Lutheran (6-10) vs. Arlington (9-7)

G2: Morristown (11-7) vs. Greenwood Christian (10-7)

G3: Central Christian (8-9) vs. Lutheran/Arlington winner

G4: Edinburgh (6-12) vs. Morristown/Greenwood Christian winner

Sectional 60

At Jac-Cen-Del

G1: Hauser (11-6) vs. South Decatur (3-15)

G2: Southwestern (Shelbyville) (10-8) vs. Rising Sun (2-15)

G3: Jac-Cen-Del (16-3) vs. Waldron (4-12)

G4: Oldenburg Academy (13-7) vs. Hauser/South Decatur winner

CLASS 2A

Sectional 40

At Monroe Central

G1: Sheridan (13-5) vs. Monroe Central (15-2)

G2: Muncie Burris (5-12) vs. Wapahani (12-8)

G3: Frankton (13-8) vs. Sheridan/Monroe Central winner

G4: Lapel (16-3) vs. Frankton/Wapahani winner

Sectional 42

At Knightstown

G1: Eastern Hancock (9-8) vs. Irvington Prep (4-8)

G2: Triton Central (17-1) vs. Shenandoah (4-15)

G3: Knightstown (4-15) vs. Triton Central/Shenandoah winner

Sectional 43

At Broad Ripple

G1: Broad Ripple (8-8) vs. Park Tudor (6-11)

G2: Covenant Christian (9-7) vs. Scecina (8-11)

G3: Speedway (4-14) vs. Broad Ripple/Park Tudor winner

G4: Shortridge (3-9) vs. Covenant Christian/Scecina winner

Sectional 44

At Cascade

G1: Cloverdale (11-8) vs. North Putnam (1-15)

G2: South Putnam (11-8) vs. Southmont (8-9)

G3: Monrovia (9-11) vs. Cloverdale/North Putnam winner

G4: Cascade (14-4) vs. South Putnam/Southmont winner

CLASS 3A

Sectional 24

At Tipton

G1: Guerin Catholic (6-14) vs. Hamilton Heights (11-6)

G2: Delta (10-8) vs. Heritage Christian (15-3)

G3: Marion (5-16) vs. Yorktown (8-7)

G4: Tipton (8-11) vs. Guerin Catholic/Hamilton Heights winner

Sectional 25

At Lebanon

G1: Frankfort (2-18) vs. North Montgomery (8-10)

G2: Crawfordsville (3-15) vs. Lebanon (13-6)

G3: Greencastle (12-7) vs. Western Boone (10-8)

G4: Tri-West (9-9) vs. Frankfort/North Montgomery winner

Sectional 27

At Bishop Chatard

G1: Crispus Attucks (10-4) vs. Bishop Chatard (14-6)

G2: Brebeuf Jesuit (2-14) vs. Marshall (0-10)

G3: Manual (12-8) vs. Crispus Attucks/Bishop Chatard winner

G4: Herron (3-11) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit/Marshall winner

Sectional 28

At Northwest

G1: Beech Grove (15-2) vs. Danville (11-9)

G2: Washington (0-12) vs. Indian Creek (8-11)

G3: Northwest (3-10) vs. Beech Grove/Danville winner

G4: Cardinal Ritter (11-8) vs. Washington/Indian Creek winner

CLASS 4A

Sectional 7

At Kokomo

G1: Harrison (13-6) vs. Zionsville (19-1)

G2: Logansport (7-12) vs. Lafayette Jeff (13-5)

G3: Kokomo (11-7) vs. Harrison/Zionsville winner

G4: McCutcheon (13-7) vs. Logansport/Lafayette Jeff winner

Sectional 8

At Hamilton Southeastern

G1: Westfield (6-12) vs. Hamilton Southeastern (16-3)

G2: Fishers (8-10) vs. Carmel (16-2)

G3: Noblesville (11-8) vs. Westfield/HSE winner

G4: Anderson (10-10) vs. Fishers/Carmel winner

Sectional 9

At Greenfield-Central

G1: New Castle (10-9) vs. Connersville (10-10)

G2: Richmond (3-15) vs. Greenfield-Central (12-9)

G3: Pendleton Heights (15-3) vs. New Castle/Connersville winner

G4: Mt. Vernon (5-13) vs. Richmond/Greenfield-Central winner

Sectional 10

At Warren Central

G1: Warren Central (9-10) vs. North Central (20-0)

G2: Tech (4-11) vs. Cathedral (12-7)

G3: Lawrence North (11-5) vs. Warren Central/North Central winner

G4: Lawrence Central (4-14) vs. Tech/Cathedral winner

Sectional 11

At Ben Davis

G1: Perry Meridian (10-7) vs. Roncalli (13-8)

G2: Southport (11-6) vs. Ben Davis (15-4)

G3: Pike (15-3) vs. Perry Meridian/Roncalli winner

G4: Decatur Central (6-13) vs. Southport/Ben Davis winner

Sectional 12

At Mooresville

G1: Avon (7-10) vs. Mooresville (13-6)

G2: Plainfield (14-6) vs. Brownsburg (11-7)

G3: Terre Haute South (7-9) vs. Avon/Mooresville winner

G4: Terre Haute North (7-12) vs. Plainfield/Brownsburg winner

Sectional 13

At Martinsville

G1: New Palestine (13-6) vs. Greenwood (3-16)

G2: Franklin (10-10) vs. Whiteland (8-11)

G3: Martinsville (14-4) vs. Center Grove (13-5)

G4: Franklin Central (8-9) vs. New Palestine/Greenwood winner

Sectional 14

At Columbus North

G1: Columbus East (11-7) vs. Bloomington South (8-9)

G2: Columbus North (14-5) vs. Shelbyville (3-15)

G3: Bloomington North (5-13) vs. Columbus East/Bloomington South winner

G4: East Central (14-6) vs. Columbus North/Shelbyville winner