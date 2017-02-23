The girls rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic have been announced. The JBC is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tennessee leads the way with four JBC All-Americans, while UConn has three. Baylor, Stanford, Texas and USC all have two apiece.

One set of teammates were selected as St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will be represented by Maya Dodson and Kasiyahna Kushkituah.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will go on sale at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center on March 4 at noon ET.

The full roster is below: