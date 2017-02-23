The girls rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic have been announced. The JBC is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tennessee leads the way with four JBC All-Americans, while UConn has three. Baylor, Stanford, Texas and USC all have two apiece.
One set of teammates were selected as St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will be represented by Maya Dodson and Kasiyahna Kushkituah.
Tickets go on sale March 3 at all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will go on sale at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center on March 4 at noon ET.
The full roster is below:
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|High School (Location)
|College
|Rellah Boothe
|F
|6-1
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|Texas
|Chennedy Carter
|PG
|5-7
|Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas)
|Texas A&M
|Ayanna Clark
|F
|6-1
|Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)
|USC
|Sidney Cooks
|C
|6-4
|St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wisc.)
|Michigan State
|Mikayla Coombs
|G
|5-10
|Wesleyan School (Norcross, Ga.)
|UConn
|Taya Corosdale
|F
|6-3
|Bothell (Bothell, Wash.)
|Oregon State
|Rennia Davis
|F
|6-2
|Ribault Senior (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|Tennessee
|Maya Dodson
|G
|6-3
|St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|Stanford
|Dana Evans
|PG
|5-6
|West Side (Gary, Ind.)
|Louisville
|Raven Farley-Clark
|C
|6-4
|Queen of Peace (Elizabeth, N.J.)
|LSU
|Lexi Gordon
|G
|5-11
|L.D. Bell (Forth Worth, Texas)
|UConn
|Anastasia Hayes
|PG
|5-7
|Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
|Tennessee
|Kasiyahna Kushkituah
|C
|6-4
|St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|Tennessee
|Destiny Littleton
|G
|5-9
|The Bishop School (La Jolla, Calif.)
|USC
|Alexis Morris
|PG
|5-6
|Legacy Christian Academy (Beaumont, Texas)
|Baylor
|Autumn Newby
|F
|6-2
|Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
|Vanderbilt
|Chasity Patterson
|G
|5-5
|North Shore (Houston, Texas)
|Texas
|Danielle Patterson
|C
|6-3
|Mary Louis Academy (Jamaica Estates, N.Y.)
|Notre Dame
|Deauzya Richards
|F
|6-1
|Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas)
|Baylor
|Satou Sabally
|G
|6-3
|Berlin, Germany
|Oregon
|Megan Walker
|G
|6-1
|Monacan (Richmond, Va.)
|UConn
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|6-0
|South Salem (Salem, Ore.)
|Tennessee
|Jade Williams
|C
|6-4
|The Colony (Texas)
|Duke
|Kiana Williams
|PG
|5-7
|Wagner (San Antonio, Texas)
|Stanford