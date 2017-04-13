2017 Jordan Brand Classic: TV schedule, rosters, guide

The 2017 Jordan Brand Classic tips Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There will be four games: a Global Showcase, the regional game featuring local athletes, the Girls All American Game, and the Boys All American Game.

What: Jordan Brand Classic

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

When: Friday, April 14—Global Showcase at 1 p.m. ET, Regional game at 3 p.m. ET, girls at 5 p.m. ET, boys at 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Watch boys game live on ESPN2

Below is all of our coverage, including rosters, player diaries, and more.

Kentucky has the most JBC All-Americans with four; Duke and Alabama had two apiece.

Here is the full boys roster.

On the girls side, Tennessee leads the way with four JBC All-Americans, while UConn has three. Baylor, Stanford, Texas and USC all have two apiece.

Here is the full girls roster.

Prior to the girls and boys games will be the Global Showcase and Regional games.

Global Showcase rosters.

Regional game rosters.

