2017 Jordan Brand Classic: TV schedule, rosters, guide

The 2017 Jordan Brand Classic tips Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There will be four games: a Global Showcase, the regional game featuring local athletes, the Girls All American Game, and the Boys All American Game.
What: Jordan Brand Classic
Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
When: Friday, April 14—Global Showcase at 1 p.m. ET, Regional game at 3 p.m. ET, girls at 5 p.m. ET, boys at 8 p.m. ET
How to watch: Watch boys game live on ESPN2
Below is all of our coverage, including rosters, player diaries, and more.
Kentucky has the most JBC All-Americans with four; Duke and Alabama had two apiece.
On the girls side, Tennessee leads the way with four JBC All-Americans, while UConn has three. Baylor, Stanford, Texas and USC all have two apiece.
Here is the full girls roster.
Prior to the girls and boys games will be the Global Showcase and Regional games.
MUST-READ STORIES
- POLL: Who will be named MVP of this year’s JBC boys game?
- All Americans predict how they’d fare 1-on-1 vs. Michael Jordan
- John Petty, others use McDonald’s snubs for JBC motivation
- Trevon Duval not ready to trim his list from five
- Elite players say being named to JBC a dream come true
- Top girls basketball react to making Jordan Brand Classic
- Mo Bamba prepared to make impact in college
- Michael Porter Jr. recruiting remaining elite undecideds
- All Americans dish on which retro Jordans are No. 1
- Lonnie Walker in competes with more talented imaginary friend
- Tremont Waters testing the recruiting waters again
- Elite hoopers face crazy schedules