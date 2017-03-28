2017 McDonald's All American Games: TV schedule, rosters, guide

The 40th installment of the McDonald’s All American Games tip Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago.
Twenty-four players from 13 states were selected. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Indiana and California all led the way on the boys’ side with three All Americans apiece.
Kentucky has four commits on the roster, while Duke and UCLA have two apiece. Six players are undecided.
On the girls side, four members of Tennessee’s women’s basketball recruiting class were selected, while UConn, Texas, Stanford, Baylor, and Louisville also will be represented by two All-Americans.
Below is everything you need to know.
What: McDonald’s All American Games
Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
When: Wednesday, March 29—girls at 5 p.m. ET, boys at 7 p.m. ET
How to watch: Watch live on TV—girls on ESPN2, boys on ESPN
MUST-READ STORIES
- McDonald’s All Americans at the Ronald McDonald House
- McDonald’s All Americans salute their favorite teachers and here’s why
- MSU signee Jaren Jackson on Brandon McCoy: ‘I want him to go green and play with me’
- Look back at the Hometown Heroes Tour
- Trae Young, Chasity Patterson take JamFest three-point titles
- Kevin Knox knows it’s time to decide, he just doesn’t know who to pick
- Quade Green hits big shot to help team to Legends & Stars Shootout win
- Alabama signee Collin Sexton wins JamFest dunk contest with amazing array
- Dana Evans on being a role model, proving doubters wrong
- Four McDonald’s All Americans hope to return Tennessee women’s hoops to prominence
- Michael Porter Jr. on not playing in DICK’s Nationals: ‘I’ve made my peace with it’
- Destiny Littleton, nation’s leading scorer, weighing recruiting options again
VIDEOS
- Highlights from McDonald’s All American Powerade JamFest
- Duke signees at attempt to spell Coach K’s name
- This might be the best pass ever thrown in a dunk contest
- Top plays from McDonald’s All America Game scrimmage
- McDonald’s All Americans display their rap skills
- Duke signee Wendell Carter Jr. shows off his acting chops
- McDonald’s All Americans show off their autograph style
DIARIES
- Miami (Fla.) signee Lonnie Walker
- Duke signee Jade Williams
- Texas signee Chasity Patterson
- Kentucky signee Jarred Vanderbilt
- Michigan State signee Jaren Jackson Jr.