2017 McDonald's All American Games: TV schedule, rosters, guide

The 40th installment of the McDonald’s All American Games tip Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Twenty-four players from 13 states were selected. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Indiana and California all led the way on the boys’ side with three All Americans apiece.

Kentucky has four commits on the roster, while Duke and UCLA have two apiece. Six players are undecided.

Here’s the full boys roster.

On the girls side, four members of Tennessee’s women’s basketball recruiting class were selected, while UConn, Texas, Stanford, Baylor, and Louisville also will be represented by two All-Americans.

Here’s the full girls roster.

Below is everything you need to know.

What: McDonald’s All American Games

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

When: Wednesday, March 29—girls at 5 p.m. ET, boys at 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: Watch live on TV—girls on ESPN2, boys on ESPN

