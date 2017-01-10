2017 McDonald's All American nominees from Indiana

The McDonald’s All American Game nominees were named on Tuesday and several in-state players were selected on the boys’ and girls’ side.

The rosters will be cut to 24 senior players for the games, which will be played on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Here’s a look at the in-state selections:

Boys: Brian Bowen, La Lumiere; Isaiah Coleman-Lands, La Lumiere; Jacob Epperson, La Lumiere; Jaren Jackson Jr., La Lumiere; Cooper Neese, Cloverdale; Jordan Poole, La Lumiere; Marcus Smith, Horizon Christian; Isiah Stokes, La Lumiere; Kris Wilkes, North Central; Malik Williams, Fort Wayne Snider.

Girls: Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead; Rachel McLimore, Zionsville; Aly Reiff, Whitko; Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph’s; Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury; Macee Williams, Fountain Central; Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.