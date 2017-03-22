2017 Michigan boys basketball semifinals results, schedule

The best boys basketball teams in Michigan are playing for state championships this week at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Here is the schedule. Check back for final scores as the games end.

Thursday

Class C: Flint Beecher 76, Detroit Edison 68

Class C: Grand Rapids Covenant Christian vs. Manton, 2:50 p.m.

Class D: Southfield Christian vs. Powers North Central, 6 p.m.

Class D: Lansing Christian vs. Buckley, 7:50 p.m.

Friday

Class A: West Bloomfield vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m.

Class A: Romulus vs. Grand Rapids Christian, 2:50 p.m.

Class B: New Haven vs. Benton Harbor, 6 p.m.

Class B: River Rouge vs. Ludington, 7:50 p.m.

Saturday

Class D final, 10 a.m.

Class A final, noon

Class C final, 4:30 p.m.

Class B final, 6:30 p.m.

