boys basketball

2017 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

IMG Academy's Trevon Duval (1) goes up for a shot during the Gary Munsen Tournament Championship game against O'Gorman Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

IMG Academy’s Trevon Duval (1) goes up for a shot during the Gary Munsen Tournament Championship (Photo: Argus Leader)

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.

Four of the players were among the midseason candidates for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.

 

2017 Naismith Trophy High School Boy’s Player of the Year Semifinalists
Name Hometown High School Position College Choice
DeAndre Ayton Phoenix, AZ Hillcrest Academy C Arizona
Mohamed Bamba Harlem, NY Westtown School C Uncommitted
Brian Bowen Saginaw, MI La Lumiere School SF Uncommitted
Wendell Carter Atlanta, GA Pace Academy PF Duke
Trevon Duval Wilmington, DE IMG Academy PG Uncommitted
Kevin Knox Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic SF Uncommitted
Michael Porter Jr. Seattle, WA Nathan Hale SF Washington
Collin Sexton Mableton, GA Pebblebrook SG Alabama
Gary Trent Jr. Apple Valley, MN Prolific Prep SG Duke
Trae Young Norman, OK Norman North PG Uncommitted

 

