2017 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.
The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.
Four of the players were among the midseason candidates for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.
|2017 Naismith Trophy High School Boy’s Player of the Year Semifinalists
|Name
|Hometown
|High School
|Position
|College Choice
|DeAndre Ayton
|Phoenix, AZ
|Hillcrest Academy
|C
|Arizona
|Mohamed Bamba
|Harlem, NY
|Westtown School
|C
|Uncommitted
|Brian Bowen
|Saginaw, MI
|La Lumiere School
|SF
|Uncommitted
|Wendell Carter
|Atlanta, GA
|Pace Academy
|PF
|Duke
|Trevon Duval
|Wilmington, DE
|IMG Academy
|PG
|Uncommitted
|Kevin Knox
|Tampa, FL
|Tampa Catholic
|SF
|Uncommitted
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Seattle, WA
|Nathan Hale
|SF
|Washington
|Collin Sexton
|Mableton, GA
|Pebblebrook
|SG
|Alabama
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Apple Valley, MN
|Prolific Prep
|SG
|Duke
|Trae Young
|Norman, OK
|Norman North
|PG
|Uncommitted