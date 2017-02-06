Menu

girls basketball

2017 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

Riverdal’s Anastasia Hayes was named a McDonald’s All-American on Sunday evening.

Riverdal’s Anastasia Hayes is among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year (Photo: Daily News Journal)

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.

Seven of the 10 players were among the midseason candidates for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.

2017 Naismith Trophy High School Girls Player of the Year Semifinalists
Name Hometown High School Class Pos. College
 Rellah Boothe Bradenton, FL IMG Academy Sr. F Texas
Chennedy Carter Arlington, TX Mansfield Timberview Sr. PG Texas A&M
Rennia Davis Jacksonville, FL Ribault Sr. W Tennessee
Dana Evans Gary, IN West Side Sr. PG Louisville
Anastasia Hayes Hendersonville, TN Riverdale Sr. PG Tennessee
Michaela Onyenwere Aurora, CO Grandview Sr. F UCLA
Chasity Patterson Houston, TX North Shore Sr. PG Texas
Megan Walker Chesterfield, VA Monacan Sr. W Connecticut
Evina Westbrook Salem, OR South Salem Sr. G Tennessee
Kiana Williams San Antonio, TX Karen Wagner Sr. PG Stanford

 

