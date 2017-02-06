2017 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year semifinalists set

The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

The Player of the Year and the Naismith All America team will be announced in March.

Seven of the 10 players were among the midseason candidates for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.