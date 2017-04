2017 Nike Hoop Summit: TV schedule, rosters, guide

The 20th annual Nike Hoop Summit will tip Friday in Portland. Kentucky leads the way with four future players in the game, while Duke and Virginia Tech have two apiece.

Below are full rosters, TV information, and links to more of our coverage.

What: Nike Hoop Summit

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

When: Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. PST (10 p.m. EST)

How to watch: Watch live on ESPN2

MORE STORIES

FULL ROSTERS