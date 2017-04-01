2017 Press-Gazette all-area boys basketball team

2017 Green Bay Press-Gazette all-area boys basketball team

First team

Jacob DeStarkey, sr., Pulaski: Averaged a team-high 15.8 points and 9 rebounds and shot 52 percent overall. A first-team pick in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Wade Geenen, sr., Pulaski: A first-team pick in the FRCC, helped the Red Raiders finish second in the conference and reach sectional play. Averaged 15.4 points and shot 49.6 percent overall and 80.7 percent from the line.

Nick LeCaptain, Southern Door: Averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists as the top player on an Eagles team that won the Packerland Conference title. Was named the league’s player of the year and was a D3 honorable mention all-state pick by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Jordan Nolle, sr., Bay Port: The player of the year in the FRCC and a big reason the Pirates went undefeated in league play. Was a D1 honorable mention all-state pick by the WBCA.

Bryce TeKulve, Luxemburg-Casco: Named the most valuable player in the Northeastern Conference and a D2 honorable mention all-state selection by the WBCA. Averaged 19.6 points and shot 61 percent overall, 53.8 percent from 3 and 89.7 percent from the line while leading the Spartans to the league championship.

Second team

Zack Crockett, sr., Green Bay East: Ranked second in the Bay Conference in scoring at 18.1 points and eighth with 34 assists. Also averaged 4.8 rebounds and shot 50.7 percent. A first-team all-conference pick.

Blake Derricks, Denmark: Led the NEC in scoring at 23.5 points per game. He scored 30 or more points seven times, including back-to-back 40-point games against Marinette and Fox Valley Lutheran in January. A first-team all-conference selection.

Connor Heise, Lena: Led the Marinette-Oconto in scoring (23 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg) and was second in assists (3.5 apg). Was the league’s player of the year and a D5 all-state honorable mention choice by the WBCA.

Max Huddleston, sr., De Pere: Was fourth in the FRCC in scoring at 17.8 points. Also averaged 6.7 rebounds in league play and was a first-team all-conference selection.

Ben Wittig, sr., Ashwaubenon: Led the FRCC in scoring with 20.5 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent (118-for-240). A first-team pick.

Third team

Brett Frieder, sr., Bay Port; Jack Plumb, jr., Bay Port; Will Pytleski, so., G.B. Southwest; Matthew Rader, jr., G.B. Notre Dame; Mitchell Jandrin, Luxemburg-Casco.

Coach of the year

Nate Rykal, Bay Port: The Pirates went 22-3 overall, including 18-0 in the FRCC. It was the first time since 2011-12 a team was perfect in league play.

Honorable mention

Isaac Hoffmann, De Pere; Ryan Buss, G.B. Preble; Cordell Tinch, Bay Port; David Clark, Ashwaubenon, Camden Wall, G.B. Preble, Jason Simmons, G.B. Southwest, Luke VandenHeuvel, Pulaski; Connor Ebben, Oconto; Connor Gajda, Sturgeon Bay; Samuel Meerstein, N.E.W. Lutheran; Carson Moe, Oconto; Kyle Daoust, Southern Door; Mitchell Jackson, Sturgeon Bay; Tyler Kropuenske, Gibraltar; Derik LeCaptain, Southern Door; Nathan Surges, Gibraltar; Luke Haese, Wrightstown; James Hansen, Wrightstown; Matt Wagner, Marinette; Hunter Borchert, Lena; Ryley Demmith, Peshtigo; Travis Giese, Crivitz; Ryan Mahoney, Suring; Ethan Blagec, Niagara; Joey Bradley, Peshtigo; Jack Farley, Marinette St. Thomas; Chris Geniesse, Suring; Jonathan Massey, Oneida Nation; Cole Woulf, Coleman; Kaden Richards, Shawano; Tyler Schwartz, West De Pere; Austin Kohl, Shawano; Taylor Rahn, West De Pere; Nik Yaeger, Seymour.