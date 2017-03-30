2017 Press-Gazette all-area wrestling team

Green Bay Press-Gazette all-area wrestling team

First team

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman — The WIAA Division 3 state champion at the weight class went 41-3. Two of his losses were to Hortonville’s Eric Barnett, the undefeated D1 state champion, while he avenged his other loss in the state semifinals over Weyauwega-Fremont’s Cian Fischer.

113: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco — Was one of 14 former champions in the state field to win another title. Went 48-3 to win a D2 state title for the second straight year by defeating Two Rivers sophomore Joey Bianchi in the finals. Lost only one match against in-state competition.

113: Caleb Gross, so., Coleman — Went 39-3 and won a D3 state title in his first state appearance to help the Cougars become one of three teams at state to crown at least three champions.

120: Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark — The Central Michigan recruit was one of six wrestlers who became three-time state champions. The D2 state champion went 159-8 in his career and lost only three matches the past three seasons.

126: Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco — Went 41-11 and placed fourth in D2 after not reaching the state podium last year. Was one of nine state qualifiers and seven medalists for L-C.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door — Went 41-6 to advance to state for the second time in three years and helped the Eagles win the Packerland Conference title.

138: Cameron Lemmens, jr., Luxemburg-Casco — Advanced to state for the first time and helped L-C return to team state for the first time since 2013 by recording eight pins in duals and not giving up one bonus point.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls — The D2 champion went 40-3 to win his first state title after placing fourth last year. He’s the 14th state champion in school history and helped make it the eight straight year the Panthers have had at least one state finalist.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski — The UW-La Crosse recruit placed sixth in D1 to reach the podium for the first time in his third state appearance. Finished his career with a 140-32 record and led the Red Raiders to their first FRCC title since 2012.

160: Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls — The Lindenwood (Mo.) recruit went 45-2 in finishing as the D2 runner-up, falling just short of winning a second state title. He went 163-19 in his career and placed in the top three at state three times.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere — Went 39-2 and won a second straight regional title before being ruled ineligible for the postseason along with a majority of his teammates due to a scheduling error. Set several school records and handled the tough ruling that ended his season like a true champion.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco — The D2 runner-up went 43-7 to reach the podium for the first time in his third state appearance and helped L-C extend its streak of having at least one state finalist to 22 years.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown — Finished as the D2 runner-up in his second state appearance to give the Tigers a state finalist for the eighth time in 10 years. Went 33-4 in becoming a four-time sectional qualifier.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr., Southern Door — The D3 state runner-up went 41-5 and earned his second state medal following a fourth-place finish in D2 as a junior.

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port — Placed fourth in his third D1 state appearance. A rib injury hampered his attempt at finishing higher on the podium after being one of 16 undefeated wrestlers entering state. Completed his career with 118 wins, including 71 pins.

285: Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman — Recorded a pin in the finals to win the D3 title in his first state appearance to cap a 39-6 season and give the Cougars three state champions in one year for the first time since 1964. He’s the 32nd champion in school history.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco — The Morningside (Iowa) recruit went 44-8 to win the D2 title in his first state appearance and only his fifth year of wrestling overall. He’s the 38th state champion in school history.

Coach of the year: Chas Treml, Luxemburg-Casco — The Spartans finished as the D2 state runners-up under the direction of the second-year coach. In addition to advancing to team state for the 16th time in program history, the North Eastern Conference champion had nine individual state qualifiers and seven wrestlers place in the top four to produce the most state medalists the team has had since 2005.

Second team

106: Lucas Joniaux, fr., Luxemburg-Casco

113: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski

120: Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon

126: Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United

132: Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman

138: Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee

145: Brady Shulfer, sr., Bay Port

152: Devan Vandenbush, jr., Luxemburg-Casco

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door

160: Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman

182: Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls

195: Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port

220: Nate Lloyd, jr., Luxemburg-Casco

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark

Honorable mention

106: Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere; Tyler Budz, fr., Oconto Falls; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski. 120: Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee; Reece Worachek, fr., Luxemburg-Casco. 126: Logan Bellow, jr., Pulaski; Billy Ganter, so., Coleman; Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee; Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto. 132: Max Bruss, jr., De Pere; Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown; Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port; Colton Worachek, so., Luxemburg-Casco. 138: Noah Stary, jr., Oconto Falls; 145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere; Bryce Karban, so., Coleman. 160: Justin Krull, sr., Seymour; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian. 170: Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere. 182: Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman; 195: Brandon King, sr., Pulaski; Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo; Matthew Van Eperen, sr., Wrightstown. 285: Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls; Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon.

