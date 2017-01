2017 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Full schedule

Below is the full schedule for the 2017 Spalding Hoophall Classic from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

All Times Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 12 (Boys)

Easthampton (Mass.) vs. Ellington (Conn.), 3 p.m.

Hopkins (Mass.) vs. Palmer (Mass.), 4:30 p.m.

Sabis Charter (Mass.) vs. Taconic (Mass.), 6 p.m.

East Longmeadow (Mass.) vs. Pope Francis (Mass.), 7:30 p.m.

Springfield (Mass.) Central vs. Putnam (Mass.), 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 (Girls)

Granby (Mass.) vs. South Hadley (Mass.), 3 p.m.

Chicopee Comp (Mass.) vs. Holyoke (Mass.), 4:30 p.m.

Braintree (Mass.) vs. Enfield (Conn.), 6 p.m.

Bishop Feehan (Mass.) vs. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield (Mass.) Central vs. Neumann-Goretti (Pa.), 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Boys)

Weaver (Conn.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J.), noon

St. Anthony (Texas.) vs. Hudson Catholic (Texas), 1:30 p.m.

Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.) vs. Notre Dame (Conn.), 3 p.m.

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge Rindge and Latin (Mass.) vs. Crossroads School (Calif.), 6 p.m.

Westtown School (Pa.) vs. Hillcrest Academy, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15 (Boys)

New Hampton School (N.H.) vs. Blair Academy (N.J.), 9 a.m.

Brewster Academy (N.H.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 10:45 a.m.

Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) vs. Vermont Academy, 12:30 p.m.

IMG Academy vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), 2:15 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) vs. Greensboro Day School (N.C.), 4 p.m.

Commonwealth Academy (Mass.) vs. Cushing Academy (Mass.), 5:45 p.m.

MacDuffie School (Mass.) vs. Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Mass.), 7:30 p.m.

Suffield Academy (Conn.) vs. Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.), 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16 (Boys)