2017 Times All-City Boys Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Telvin Thomas, Woodlawn, Sr., Woodlawn: This crafty point guard could score against anybody at any time navigating through the trees to average 18 points and 6 assists for coach Kenny Sykes. Thomas guided the Knights to the state semifinals.

Coach of the Year

Eddie J. Hamilton, Fair Park: Despite dealing with the news that his school would be closing, Hamilton guided the Indians through the rocky waters of District 1-4A going 10-0. His team finished 28-8 overall and advanced to the 4A quarterfinals before falling to Woodlawn.

KJ Bilbo, Airline, Sr., 16.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 51 percent FG

Tony Dorsey, Loyola, Sr., 20.3 pts., 5.4 rpg, 3.9 apg.

Terrace Marshall, Parkway, Jr., 19 points, 6 rbds.

Chris Thomas, North Caddo, Jr., 15 points, 10 rbds, 5 blocks

Tybo Wimberly, Bossier, 12 points, 5 rebs, 2 assists

Second Team

Trent Ivy, Airline, Sr., 13.0 pts., 6.8 rbds.

Tra’Michael Moton, Woodlawn, 16 pts, 3 rpg, 7 apg.

Phillip Stewart, Byrd, Sr., 25.1 points, 8 rbds, 4 apg.

LaTreavin Black, Fair Park, Jr., 9.5 pts, 7.7 rpg., 1.8 apg.

Latreveon Jones, BTW, Jr., 16.1 pts., 3 rpg.

Izavier West, Evangel, Sr., 11. 5 points, 3.2 assists

2017 Times All-City, All-Area Boys Basketball Teams | Basketball Teams | Sports

2017 Times All-City, All-Area Boys Basketball Teams by Jimmy Watson on Scribd

https://www.scribd.com/embeds/343090853/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-bucGb3yLD35NiDqtGSZY&show_recommendations=true