Basketball

2017 Times All-City, All-Area Boys Basketball Teams

Woodlawn's Telvin Thomas during their game against Fair Park Friday evening at Woodlawn High School.

2017 Times All-City Boys Basketball Team

Player of the Year

Telvin Thomas, Woodlawn, Sr., Woodlawn: This crafty point guard could score against anybody at any time navigating through the trees to average 18 points and 6 assists for coach Kenny Sykes. Thomas guided the Knights to the state semifinals.

Fair Park's Eddie Hamilton

Coach of the Year

Eddie J. Hamilton, Fair Park: Despite dealing with the news that his school would be closing, Hamilton guided the Indians through the rocky waters of District 1-4A going 10-0. His team finished 28-8 overall and advanced to the 4A quarterfinals before falling to Woodlawn.

KJ Bilbo

KJ Bilbo, Airline, Sr., 16.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 51 percent FG

Loyola's Tony Dorsey motions to a teammate while being guarded by Woodlawn's Cam Moore.

Tony Dorsey, Loyola, Sr., 20.3 pts., 5.4 rpg, 3.9 apg.

Terrace Marshall Jr.(23) dunks the ball after a fast break for Parkway High School against Byrd High school in the final boys basketball game during the Haughton Basketball Tournament on Saturday, December 3 in Haughton,LA.

Terrace Marshall, Parkway, Jr., 19 points, 6 rbds.

North Caddo's Chris Thomas gets the ball in the basket during their game against Episcopal at Northwood High School Friday evening.

Chris Thomas, North Caddo, Jr., 15 points, 10 rbds, 5 blocks

Tybo Wimberly, Bossier, 12 points, 5 rebs, 2 assists

Second Team

Trent Ivy, Airline, Sr., 13.0 pts., 6.8 rbds.

Tra'Michael Moton of Woodlawn vs. Fair Park Friday evening at Woodlawn High School.

Tra’Michael Moton, Woodlawn, 16 pts, 3 rpg, 7 apg.

Byrd’s Phillip Stewart heads to the hoop during a game against Airline at Byrd High School in Shreveport on Friday. Stewart led all scorers with 25 points but Airline won the game.

Phillip Stewart, Byrd, Sr., 25.1 points, 8 rbds, 4 apg.

Fair Park's Latreavin Black blocks a shot against Bossier at the Bossier Invitational boys basketball tournament championship game.

LaTreavin Black, Fair Park, Jr., 9.5 pts, 7.7 rpg., 1.8 apg.

Latreveon Jones, BTW, Jr., 16.1 pts., 3 rpg.

Evangel's Izavier West loses the ball in front of the Southwood defense on Friday night.

Izavier West, Evangel, Sr., 11. 5 points, 3.2 assists

Airline's KJ Bilbo

Bossier's TyBo Wimberly tries to get the ball in the basket during their game against Union Parish Friday evening.

Woodlawn's Telvin Thomas during their game against Fair Park Friday evening at Woodlawn High School.

2017 Times All-City Coach of the Year Eddie J. Hamilton.

