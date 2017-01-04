U.S. Army All-American Bowl: Everything you need to know

shares
The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Saturday, Jan. 7 with coverage starting on NBC at 1 p.m. ET. Below is all our coverage of the game, from jersey presentations to player diaries and everything in between.
Here are all of our stories from the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Commitment watch
- No. 1 recruit Najee Harris doesn’t plan public announcement of college choice
- Six players expected to announce
Videos
- Watch Richard LeCounte III block DeVonta Smith over the bench
- Watch Army Bowl play of the day: Tua Tagovailoa to Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Tristan Wirfs is 6-5, 290 and can walk on his hands
- Tate Martell on choosing the Buckeyes, his legacy
- Richard LeCounte breaks down recruiting process
- Jaelen Phillips on difficulty of narrowing down college choice
- Eno Benjamin discusses what it’s like going through recruitment process
- Najee Harris on what he’s looking for in a school
Diaries
- Mike Harley on St. Thomas Aquinas’ epic Gorman battle, enjoying the All-American experience
- Cam Akers on FSU commitment, dreaming of the Army Bowl
- Chase Young on the DMV to OSU pipeline, The Opening vs. Army Bowl competition
More coverage
- Recruit talks Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his chocolate milk machine
- Army All-American Bowl players revealing their new gear
- Ohio State commit Baron Browning says he told Urban Meyer he was committing to Alabama
Countdown to Army All-American Bowl
- Uncommitted S/WR Devon Hunter
- Uncommitted WR Joseph Lewis
- Florida State WR commit D.J. Matthews
- Ohio State OL commit Wyatt Davis
- Uncommitted DT Aubrey Solomon
- Ohio State DE commit Chase Young
- Iowa DE commit A.J. Epenesa
- Clemson QB commit Hunter Johnson
- Southern Cal RB commit Stephen Carr
- UCLA DE commit Jaelan Phillips
- FSU RB commit Cam Akers
