2018 Army All-American already ready for next year's showcase

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl for 2017 was barely over when Derrik Allen, a five-star cornerback in the Class of 2018, was looking forward to next year. And he tagged the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Clemson quarterback commit Trevor Lawrence.

Both Allen and Lawrence are from Georgia so it seems likely they will be assigned to the East team.

Allen is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 23 player overall by the 247Sports Composite.

Allen has 33 reported offers.

Here are highlights from his junior season: