2018 Army All-American already ready for next year's showcase

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl for 2017 was barely over when Derrik Allen, a five-star cornerback in the Class of 2018, was looking forward to next year. And he tagged the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Clemson quarterback commit Trevor Lawrence.
Both Allen and Lawrence are from Georgia so it seems likely they will be assigned to the East team.
Allen is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 23 player overall by the 247Sports Composite.
2018 East we up next!! @Trevorlawrencee @ErikRichardsUSA @Mansell247 https://t.co/hp7KxnCWPL
— Derrik Allen (@DsmoothAllen) January 7, 2017
Allen has 33 reported offers.
Here are highlights from his junior season:
