2018 four-star point guard Jordan Lathon commits to Northwestern

In March, the Northwestern men’s basketball team made its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats followed that up by winning their first NCAA tournament game, a 68-66 triumph over Vanderbilt.

With such on-court success, the recruiting wins are following. On Sunday, class of 2018 four-star point guard Jordan Lathon from Grandview (Mo.) committed to play for Northwestern.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard is ranked as the No. 4 player in his class in Missouri and the No. 23 point guard in the nation, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He picked the Wildcats from his final five that also included Butler, Illinois, Iowa State, and Wake Forest. Lathon gives Wildcats head coach Chris Collins, a former Illinois Mr. Basketball and Duke standout, a highly-rated point guard for his class of 2018.

According to the SB Nation’s BT Powerhouse blog, Lathon received his offer to Northwestern a little over a month ago. At the time, per BT Powerhouse, he seemed destined for Iowa State.

As Lathon told the Chicago Tribune, his experience with NU’s coaches, players and “Papa” Doug Collins, was more than enough to convince him that the Evanston, Ill., school would be a good fit.

“Didn’t need to see anywhere else,” Lathon told the Tribune. “My relationship with Coach Collins, his vision and Northwestern’s education (being) second to none made the decision easy for me.”

A once-moribund basketball program, Northwestern is continuing its rise.