2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Boys High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Name Pos. School Hometown State College
R.J.Barrett F Montverde Acadamy Mississauga Ontario Duke
Darius Bazley F Princeton Cincinnati OH Syracuse
Bol Bol C Mater Dei Santa Ana CA Undeclared
Moses Brown C Archbishop Molloy Briarwood NY Undeclared
Jordan Brown C Prolific Prep Roseville CA Undeclared
Tyger Campbell G La Lumiere School Des Moines IA Undeclared
Taeshon Cherry F St. Augustine San Diego CA USC
Silvio De Sousa F IMG Academy Bradenton FL Kansas
Ayo Dosunmu G Morgan Park Chicago IL Illinois
Devon Dotson G Providence Day School Charlotte NC Kansas
Darius Garland G Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN Undeclared
Carte’Are Gordon F Webster Groves St. Louis MO St. Louis
Quentin Grimes G College Park The Woodlands TX Undeclared
Joey Hauser F Stevens Point Area Stevens Point WI Marquette
Kamaka Hepa F Jefferson Portland OR Texas
Tyler Herro G Whitnall Greenfield WI Undeclared
Jaylen Hoard F Wesleyan Christian Carnon France Wake Forest
Prentiss Hubb G Gonzaga College Upper Marlboro MD Notre Dame
Jerome Hunter F Pickerington North Pickerington OH Indiana
Keldon Johnson F Oak Hill Academy South Hill VA Undeclared
Tre Jones G Apple Valley Apple Valley MN Duke
Antwann Jones G Oak Ridge Orlando FL Undeclared
Louis King F Hudson Catholic Columbus NJ Oregon
Romeo Langford G New Albany New Albany IN Undeclared
Gerald Liddell F Byron P. Steele II Cibolo TX Texas
Nassir Little F Orlando Christian Prep Orlando FL North Carolina
Matthew Mayer F Westlake Austin TX Baylor
David McCormack C Oak Hill Academy Norfolk VA Kansas
E.J. Montgomery F Wheeler Marietta GA Undeclared
Andrew Nembhard G Montverde Acadamy Aurora Ontario Florida
Shareef O’Neal F Crossroads Santa Monica CA Arizona
Reggie Perry F Thomasville Thomasville GA Mississippi State
Kevin Porter F Rainier Beach Seattle WA USC
Immanuel Quickley G John Carroll School Havre De Grace MD Kentucky
Jahvon Quinerly G Hudson Catholic Hackensack NJ Undeclared
Cam Reddish F Westtown School Norristown PA Duke
Nazreon Reid F Roselle Catholic Asbury Park NJ LSU
Cormac Ryan G Milton Academy New York NY Stanford
Simisola Shittu F Vermont Academy Burlington Ontario Undeclared
Anfernee Simons G IMG Academy Altamonte Springs FL Undeclared
David Singleton III G Bishop Montgomery Torrance CA UCLA
Brandon Slater F Paul VI Fairfax VA Villanova
Javonte Smart G Scotlandville Magnet Baton Rouge LA LSU
Jalen Smith F Mount Saint Joseph Baltimore MD Maryland
Cole Swider F St. Andrew’s School Providence RI Villanova
Coby White G Greenfield Wilson NC North Carolina
Emmitt Williams G IMG Academy Lehigh Acres FL Undeclared
Brandon Williams G Crespi Carmelite Encino CA Arizona
Zion Williamson F Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg SC Undeclared
Robert Woodard II F Columbus Columbus MS Undeclared

 

