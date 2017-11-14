2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Boys High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
|Name
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|State
|College
|R.J.Barrett
|F
|Montverde Acadamy
|Mississauga
|Ontario
|Duke
|Darius Bazley
|F
|Princeton
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Syracuse
|Bol Bol
|C
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Undeclared
|Moses Brown
|C
|Archbishop Molloy
|Briarwood
|NY
|Undeclared
|Jordan Brown
|C
|Prolific Prep
|Roseville
|CA
|Undeclared
|Tyger Campbell
|G
|La Lumiere School
|Des Moines
|IA
|Undeclared
|Taeshon Cherry
|F
|St. Augustine
|San Diego
|CA
|USC
|Silvio De Sousa
|F
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Kansas
|Ayo Dosunmu
|G
|Morgan Park
|Chicago
|IL
|Illinois
|Devon Dotson
|G
|Providence Day School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Kansas
|Darius Garland
|G
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood
|TN
|Undeclared
|Carte’Are Gordon
|F
|Webster Groves
|St. Louis
|MO
|St. Louis
|Quentin Grimes
|G
|College Park
|The Woodlands
|TX
|Undeclared
|Joey Hauser
|F
|Stevens Point Area
|Stevens Point
|WI
|Marquette
|Kamaka Hepa
|F
|Jefferson
|Portland
|OR
|Texas
|Tyler Herro
|G
|Whitnall
|Greenfield
|WI
|Undeclared
|Jaylen Hoard
|F
|Wesleyan Christian
|Carnon
|France
|Wake Forest
|Prentiss Hubb
|G
|Gonzaga College
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|Notre Dame
|Jerome Hunter
|F
|Pickerington North
|Pickerington
|OH
|Indiana
|Keldon Johnson
|F
|Oak Hill Academy
|South Hill
|VA
|Undeclared
|Tre Jones
|G
|Apple Valley
|Apple Valley
|MN
|Duke
|Antwann Jones
|G
|Oak Ridge
|Orlando
|FL
|Undeclared
|Louis King
|F
|Hudson Catholic
|Columbus
|NJ
|Oregon
|Romeo Langford
|G
|New Albany
|New Albany
|IN
|Undeclared
|Gerald Liddell
|F
|Byron P. Steele II
|Cibolo
|TX
|Texas
|Nassir Little
|F
|Orlando Christian Prep
|Orlando
|FL
|North Carolina
|Matthew Mayer
|F
|Westlake
|Austin
|TX
|Baylor
|David McCormack
|C
|Oak Hill Academy
|Norfolk
|VA
|Kansas
|E.J. Montgomery
|F
|Wheeler
|Marietta
|GA
|Undeclared
|Andrew Nembhard
|G
|Montverde Acadamy
|Aurora
|Ontario
|Florida
|Shareef O’Neal
|F
|Crossroads
|Santa Monica
|CA
|Arizona
|Reggie Perry
|F
|Thomasville
|Thomasville
|GA
|Mississippi State
|Kevin Porter
|F
|Rainier Beach
|Seattle
|WA
|USC
|Immanuel Quickley
|G
|John Carroll School
|Havre De Grace
|MD
|Kentucky
|Jahvon Quinerly
|G
|Hudson Catholic
|Hackensack
|NJ
|Undeclared
|Cam Reddish
|F
|Westtown School
|Norristown
|PA
|Duke
|Nazreon Reid
|F
|Roselle Catholic
|Asbury Park
|NJ
|LSU
|Cormac Ryan
|G
|Milton Academy
|New York
|NY
|Stanford
|Simisola Shittu
|F
|Vermont Academy
|Burlington
|Ontario
|Undeclared
|Anfernee Simons
|G
|IMG Academy
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|Undeclared
|David Singleton III
|G
|Bishop Montgomery
|Torrance
|CA
|UCLA
|Brandon Slater
|F
|Paul VI
|Fairfax
|VA
|Villanova
|Javonte Smart
|G
|Scotlandville Magnet
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|LSU
|Jalen Smith
|F
|Mount Saint Joseph
|Baltimore
|MD
|Maryland
|Cole Swider
|F
|St. Andrew’s School
|Providence
|RI
|Villanova
|Coby White
|G
|Greenfield
|Wilson
|NC
|North Carolina
|Emmitt Williams
|G
|IMG Academy
|Lehigh Acres
|FL
|Undeclared
|Brandon Williams
|G
|Crespi Carmelite
|Encino
|CA
|Arizona
|Zion Williamson
|F
|Spartanburg Day School
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Undeclared
|Robert Woodard II
|F
|Columbus
|Columbus
|MS
|Undeclared