2018 Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

The Naismith Trophy has announced the 50 players on the watch list for the Boys High School Player of the Year award. The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Name Pos. School Hometown State College R.J.Barrett F Montverde Acadamy Mississauga Ontario Duke Darius Bazley F Princeton Cincinnati OH Syracuse Bol Bol C Mater Dei Santa Ana CA Undeclared Moses Brown C Archbishop Molloy Briarwood NY Undeclared Jordan Brown C Prolific Prep Roseville CA Undeclared Tyger Campbell G La Lumiere School Des Moines IA Undeclared Taeshon Cherry F St. Augustine San Diego CA USC Silvio De Sousa F IMG Academy Bradenton FL Kansas Ayo Dosunmu G Morgan Park Chicago IL Illinois Devon Dotson G Providence Day School Charlotte NC Kansas Darius Garland G Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN Undeclared Carte’Are Gordon F Webster Groves St. Louis MO St. Louis Quentin Grimes G College Park The Woodlands TX Undeclared Joey Hauser F Stevens Point Area Stevens Point WI Marquette Kamaka Hepa F Jefferson Portland OR Texas Tyler Herro G Whitnall Greenfield WI Undeclared Jaylen Hoard F Wesleyan Christian Carnon France Wake Forest Prentiss Hubb G Gonzaga College Upper Marlboro MD Notre Dame Jerome Hunter F Pickerington North Pickerington OH Indiana Keldon Johnson F Oak Hill Academy South Hill VA Undeclared Tre Jones G Apple Valley Apple Valley MN Duke Antwann Jones G Oak Ridge Orlando FL Undeclared Louis King F Hudson Catholic Columbus NJ Oregon Romeo Langford G New Albany New Albany IN Undeclared Gerald Liddell F Byron P. Steele II Cibolo TX Texas Nassir Little F Orlando Christian Prep Orlando FL North Carolina Matthew Mayer F Westlake Austin TX Baylor David McCormack C Oak Hill Academy Norfolk VA Kansas E.J. Montgomery F Wheeler Marietta GA Undeclared Andrew Nembhard G Montverde Acadamy Aurora Ontario Florida Shareef O’Neal F Crossroads Santa Monica CA Arizona Reggie Perry F Thomasville Thomasville GA Mississippi State Kevin Porter F Rainier Beach Seattle WA USC Immanuel Quickley G John Carroll School Havre De Grace MD Kentucky Jahvon Quinerly G Hudson Catholic Hackensack NJ Undeclared Cam Reddish F Westtown School Norristown PA Duke Nazreon Reid F Roselle Catholic Asbury Park NJ LSU Cormac Ryan G Milton Academy New York NY Stanford Simisola Shittu F Vermont Academy Burlington Ontario Undeclared Anfernee Simons G IMG Academy Altamonte Springs FL Undeclared David Singleton III G Bishop Montgomery Torrance CA UCLA Brandon Slater F Paul VI Fairfax VA Villanova Javonte Smart G Scotlandville Magnet Baton Rouge LA LSU Jalen Smith F Mount Saint Joseph Baltimore MD Maryland Cole Swider F St. Andrew’s School Providence RI Villanova Coby White G Greenfield Wilson NC North Carolina Emmitt Williams G IMG Academy Lehigh Acres FL Undeclared Brandon Williams G Crespi Carmelite Encino CA Arizona Zion Williamson F Spartanburg Day School Spartanburg SC Undeclared Robert Woodard II F Columbus Columbus MS Undeclared