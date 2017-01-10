2018 Ohio State QB commit Emory Jones predicts future title game greatness

A little confidence never hurt anyone.

And Heard County (Franklin, Ga.) star Emory Jones seems to have plenty of it. The Ohio State QB commit predicted Monday that he and the Buckeyes will be in the title game in a couple years.

Mark my words.. I'm gonna be playing in a National Championship in a couple of years. — Emory Jones (@eXjones6) January 10, 2017

That’s not a terribly bold claim, of course, given Ohio State’s recent success under Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ recruiting prowess. With that in mind, Jones’ next claim may be a bit tougher to bring to fruition—at least right away.

@eXjones6 & imma go off — Emory Jones (@eXjones6) January 10, 2017

Jones, arguably the best dual-threat QB in the class of 2018, will have a lot of company in the Ohio State backfield to compete with, so getting on the field—in a couple years, that is—may be quite the challenge.

But hey, far be it from us to doubt him. He’s clearly uber-talented and there’s no reason to suggest he won’t be a major cog in the Buckeyes’ machine.

See ya in 2019!