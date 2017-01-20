2018 superstar Zion Williamson focused on staying grounded despite attention

Spartanburg (S.C.) Day star Zion Williamson has long been on the recruiting radar, but he has more recently become a household name in the wider sports world with his high-flying dunks and sheer dominance on the court.

He spoke about his fame with local television station WSPA, saying that his main focus, of course, is on winning.

His teammates, though, admitted that playing in front of massive crowds can be quite the thrill.