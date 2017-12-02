USA Today Sports

2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coaches announced

The coaches for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl have been announced.

Chad Grier of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (McClellanville, S.C.) will head up the East squad, while Saguaro’s (Scottsdale, Ariz.) Jason Mohns will coach the West.

The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

2018 East Coaches:

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE
Chad Grier Oceanside Collegiate Acad. McClellanville SC
Richard Bailey Scotland Laurinburg NC
Mike Hawks Carolina Pride Charlotte NC
Strait Herron South Pointe Rock Hill SC
Joey King Cartersville Cartersville GA
Jason Krause Fairfield Fairfield OH
Roland Smith Miami Central Miami FL
Patrick Surtain American Heritage Plantation FL
Todd Wofford Central Gwinnett Lawrenceville GA

2018 West Coaches:

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE
Jason Mohns Saguaro Scottsdale AZ
Jim Camarillo Saguaro Scottsdale AZ
Ben Cook MacArthur San Antonio TX
Jon Ellinghouse Sierra Canyon Chatsworth CA
Mark Fleetwood Huntsville Huntsville AL
John King Longview Longview TX
Kevin Pearson Cathedral Los Angeles CA
Scott Sanders Crescent Valley Corvalis OR
Rod Sherman Valor Christian Highland Ranch CO

 

