2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coaches announced

The coaches for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl have been announced.
Chad Grier of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (McClellanville, S.C.) will head up the East squad, while Saguaro’s (Scottsdale, Ariz.) Jason Mohns will coach the West.
The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
2018 East Coaches:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Chad Grier
|Oceanside Collegiate Acad.
|McClellanville
|SC
|Richard Bailey
|Scotland
|Laurinburg
|NC
|Mike Hawks
|Carolina Pride
|Charlotte
|NC
|Strait Herron
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Joey King
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|GA
|Jason Krause
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|OH
|Roland Smith
|Miami Central
|Miami
|FL
|Patrick Surtain
|American Heritage
|Plantation
|FL
|Todd Wofford
|Central Gwinnett
|Lawrenceville
|GA
2018 West Coaches:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Jason Mohns
|Saguaro
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|Jim Camarillo
|Saguaro
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|Ben Cook
|MacArthur
|San Antonio
|TX
|Jon Ellinghouse
|Sierra Canyon
|Chatsworth
|CA
|Mark Fleetwood
|Huntsville
|Huntsville
|AL
|John King
|Longview
|Longview
|TX
|Kevin Pearson
|Cathedral
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Scott Sanders
|Crescent Valley
|Corvalis
|OR
|Rod Sherman
|Valor Christian
|Highland Ranch
|CO