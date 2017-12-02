2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coaches announced

The coaches for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl have been announced.

Chad Grier of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (McClellanville, S.C.) will head up the East squad, while Saguaro’s (Scottsdale, Ariz.) Jason Mohns will coach the West.

The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

2018 East Coaches:

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Chad Grier Oceanside Collegiate Acad. McClellanville SC Richard Bailey Scotland Laurinburg NC Mike Hawks Carolina Pride Charlotte NC Strait Herron South Pointe Rock Hill SC Joey King Cartersville Cartersville GA Jason Krause Fairfield Fairfield OH Roland Smith Miami Central Miami FL Patrick Surtain American Heritage Plantation FL Todd Wofford Central Gwinnett Lawrenceville GA

2018 West Coaches: