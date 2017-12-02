2018 U.S. Army Player of the Year finalists announced

The U.S. Army Player of the Year will be recognized during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in San Antonio.
The six players below are the finalists for the award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.
Here are the nominess, in alphabetical order:
|NAME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Phil Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Derion Kendrick
|ATH
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|GA
|Micah Parsons
|DL
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA