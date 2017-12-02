USA Today Sports

2018 U.S. Army Player of the Year finalists announced

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

The U.S. Army Player of the Year will be recognized during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in San Antonio.

The six players below are the finalists for the award. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

Here are the nominess, in alphabetical order:

NAME POS SCHOOL CITY STATE
Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC
Phil Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA
Derion Kendrick ATH South Pointe Rock Hill SC
Trevor Lawrence QB Cartersville Cartersville GA
Micah Parsons DL Harrisburg Harrisburg PA
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Mater Dei Santa Ana CA

 

